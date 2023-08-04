crowe and lawmakers

Beginning left are state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City; state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough; state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol; state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray; and state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, at a news conference to announce a $25 million poverty grant for the region.

 Robert Houk/Six Rivers Media

In fiscal year 2022, the federal government spent $1.19 trillion on more than 80 different welfare programs. What has that to do with you, or your family? Well, your family contributed an average of $9,000 to public welfare last fiscal year. Individually, each of 332 million Americans ponied up $3,600 on average.

You would think social welfare programs costing billions a year for decades would have eradicated poverty in the nation. Think again.

