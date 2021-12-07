Kingsport has 27 defined neighborhoods and about 90 general neighborhoods. If you’re not sure which one you occupy, you’ll find a map at kingsportmaps.com. All of these neighborhoods have things to recommend them, just as all have issues of concern to residents.
The city is likely aware of long-standing problems, but it may not know of new concerns in your particular neighborhood. Maybe you’ve complained to neighbors about something that irks you about where you live but not to city hall because you don’t know how, or don’t think anything can be done about it.
For the past four years, the Kingsport Neighborhood Advisory Commission has been meeting to hear these concerns and act on them. The commission meets the last Thursday of most months at 6 p.m. in the third floor BMA Board Room at City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. Because of the holidays, the next meeting won’t be until Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. The commission encourages residents to come and share their thoughts and concerns.
The commission was formed in 2017 to hear complaints, discuss problem solving and strengthen neighborhoods as well as act as a communication channel between neighborhoods and the city. It provides regular reports to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and is composed of 12 members with three-year terms. Current members are Suzanne Burns, Trey Darnell, Tammy Fannon, Ted Fields, Jamie Jackson, Alanna Leonberg, Anitra Little, Shannon Morelock, Deborah Mullins, Margot Seay, Jessica Slaughter and Spencer Snook.
This year the group adopted and promoted a theme of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, especially those confined during the pandemic who needed access to groceries and means for medical visits.
“As a commission, we were trying to find ways that we could inspire Kingsport to help their fellow neighbors in a safe way because as we all know when the beginning of the year was here, we were looking at a pandemic where we couldn’t take cookies to the next-door neighbor, we couldn’t welcome our new members of the community like we used to,” said Jamie Jackson, Kingsport Neighborhood Commission chair.
“So that’s where the initiative grew from. We put an article in the paper requesting that people nominate neighbors that needed help. Maybe they’re a shut-in, they’re physically unable to do their yardwork and maybe they’re in danger of a code violation,” she added.
With the new year the commission might adopt a new focus for 2022, and if you’ve got some thoughts on what you feel it should be, please attend the January meeting. If nothing else, you’ll have the opportunity to meet the volunteers who give their time to help neighbors, and you’ll be better prepared to respond should something of concern arise in your immediate neighborhood.
To keep up with what’s going on with the commission, stop by its Facebook page regularly. You’ll find it at facebook.com/kptneighborhoods/.