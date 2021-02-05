Based in Kingsport, STREAMWORKS is an educational program that provides opportunities for students in all grades to participate in mentor- and project-based programs that focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.
The leading-edge program has just taken a giant leap in expanding its reach into Southwest Virginia while moving from a virtual to a physical presence thanks to new partnerships. It’s an exciting expansion in the program’s focus of filling the skills gaps in the 21st century work force.
Due to the pandemic, STREAMWORKS closed its facility on Lynn Garden Drive last summer and went virtual. But recognizing the program’s potential, East Tennessee State University has donated use of part of its Valleybrook Campus at 122 Pickens Road. The location is off Eastern Star Road near Exit 10 of Interstate 26.
The 144-acre site includes a 72,000-square-foot research and office complex and a 30,000-square-foot warehouse. Executive Director Dennis Courtney said the move will allow STREAMWORKS to continue developing the talent of students and teachers, while also enhancing STEM education through innovation, networking and partnerships.
Summer camps will be hosted at the new location. In addition, the new facility will serve as a training center for educators wishing to enhance their STEM skills through various workshops. Courtney said he looks forward to “continuing our mission of seeing every kid have the opportunity to turn pro through STEM.”
STREAMWORKS works with partners Eastman in Education, Marine Advanced Technology Education and Robot Drone League to develop robot competition teams and has now aligned with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia to reach through its six locations to more than 2,300 youth in Southwest Virginia.
BGCCA draws many parallels with that of STREAMWORKS, including its mission statement to positively impact young people.
“It is imperative for STREAMWORKS and Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia to train the region’s young people in diverse fields, particularly those dealing with technology, in order to provide them with the necessary skills to compete and succeed in a 21st century economy,” said Taylor Burgess, CEO of BGCCA and executive director of STREAMWORKS of Central Appalachia.
“Together, we can provide the best STREAM technology and instruction to our students in Central Appalachia, Northeast Tennessee and beyond. I really see this movement growing into something big. The more children we can serve, the better,” said Burgess.
BGCCA is part of a nationwide movement of community-based, autonomous organizations and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, working to help youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders. All programs are designed to drive positive outcomes for youth and reinforce necessary life skills.
These partnerships will allow even more students in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to take advantage of their programs, activities and services in preparing for new and expanding work opportunities based on science and technology.
It’s an initiative that the entire region can point to with pride. It’s also an initiative that can — and should — be expanded to reach every corner of the Tri-Cities and Appalachian Highlands area.