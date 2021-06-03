FILE - In this April 15, 2019 file photo, Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, speaks during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Rudd, the sponsor of Tennessee’s new law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people access their preferred, multi-person public bathrooms now says those who refuse could face up to six months in jail. Rudd said this week that the misdemeanor penalty could apply.