The day after the Kingsport Fire Department issued a press release reminding folks to be careful in heating their homes due to colder temperatures, Jessica and John Navalta’s house burned down. The suspected cause was a wood-burning stove.
Recent fires and upcoming cold temperatures prompted the fire department to remind residents to practice fire safety.
“With the cold temperatures that we are seeing, remember to plug portable heaters directly into outlets and keep 3 feet of clearance,” the KFD said after the city experienced three fires over five days.
A fire on Chestnut Drive was started by a heater, said Barry Brickey, KFD spokesman. Another fire resulted from an overloaded circuit, and the third was due to an electrical cord not being fully plugged in, Brickey said. Heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in homes. Nationwide, fire departments responded to an average of 48,530 fires each year from 2014 to 2018, according to records of the National Fire Protection Association.
Annually, those incidents led to 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries and $1.1 billion in property damage, according to the NFPA. Over half of the fires were next to items that were ignitable, and more than 80% involved stationary or portable space heaters.
The Navaltas each deliver the Times News very early in the morning. They had each started their routes with their three young children when they got the call. Jessica rushed to her home on Cranshaw Drive off Reservoir Road too late to save the family’s four dogs. The fire destroyed the home.
“We lost everything,” said Jessica. The couple bought the home just a few years ago. They had been through some rough times, met at the Times News and got married, leaving their pasts behind.
“We were starting over,” Jessica said. “We gutted the house and (had) redone everything.”
The couple have three children: Makayla, age 2; Abigail, 1; and John Wayne Jr., 7 weeks. The couple moved in a month before Makayla, who is autistic, was born. Jessica said the family now faces hardship. She took the children to her mom’s house after the fire. The Navaltas have no homeowner’s insurance. Jessica said they could not qualify for coverage until she had some electrical work done. Her father was going to repair the home, but he recently died of COVID.
A GoFundMe page has been established seeking only $3,000, insufficient for the family’s needs. But it is nearing $17,000, and you can help this family by contributing at https://gofund.me/7cb5daeb or by mailing a check made out to Jessica Navalta to the Times News c/o John Quaintance at 701 Lynn Garden Drive, TN 37660.
Meanwhile, as per the KFD, remember these tips: Electric heating equipment should be plugged directly into the wall and not a surge protector or extension cord; keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away; have a 3-foot kid-free zone around open fires and space heaters; never use your oven to heat your home; turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed; and test smoke alarms at least once a month.
Smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old need to be replaced.
Stay safe. Winter ends in less than two months.