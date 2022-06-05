Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of boating season, among the premier summer activities of the region thanks to our abundance of rivers and lakes. But we’re off to a bad start.
Monday evening someone was killed in a boating accident involving a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. As of this writing, the victim had not been identified.
Wildlife officers said that at around 6 p.m., a pontoon boat with three occupants collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers just upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina. The male operator and the female passenger of the personal watercraft were transported by boat to the access area, where they were met by emergency services. The male was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries, while the female passenger was pronounced deceased at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Both personal watercraft occupants were wearing personal flotation devices. No one on board the pontoon boat was injured. The investigation continues.
Every year lives are lost due to boating accidents on Tennessee Valley Association lakes. Earlier this month one of three friends drowned when their fishing boat sank on Nickajack Lake near Chattanooga. Last year, a 3-year-old drowned after parents failed to notice that he fell off their boat on Tellico Lake near Lenoir City.
One person died after a canoe containing three men capsized on Watts Bar Lake. Two died when a personal watercraft struck a concrete railroad bridge pier on Fort Loudon Lake.
The observance of boating safety rules can greatly decrease the chances that an accident will occur. TWRA enforces state laws concerning water safety, and everyone who takes to watercraft should be aware of them. Did you know, for instance, that if you operate a water vehicle in Tennessee and were born after Jan. 1, 1989, that you must take a safe boating course and carry a certificate attesting to completion? That applies to boats as well as personal watercraft.
And much like operating a motor vehicle on land while impaired, you can be arrested and charged with boating under the influence. Anyone operating a boat while intoxicated may be subject to fines and court costs ranging from $250 to $2,500 for first offenses as well as a suspension of boating privileges. There is a mandatory 30-day jail sentence for those caught a third time.
Just as in land-based accidents, alcohol is believed to be a factor in more than 50% of fatal boating accidents, according to TWRA statistics. While the designated driver rule is one many associate with automobiles, it is just as important when piloting watercraft. TWRA says the most dangerous time on the water is from 4 to 8 p.m., and the most common boat involved in accidents is an open motorboat colliding with another vessel.
Water activities can be great fun and safe as long as rules are followed. Above all, never drink and drive on the water and always wear a personal flotation device.
Enjoy summer on our magnificent waterways, but safety comes first.