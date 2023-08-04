When it’s hot outside we want to be inside, and that’s especially important for those over age 65, infants and children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and those with chronic medical conditions.
Extreme heat may affect older people more than others because they do not adjust to it as well and are more likely to have chronic medical conditions, or are taking medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature.
The key is to stay cool. If you’re elderly and your home doesn’t have air conditioning, get to someplace that does — the Kingsport Senior Center or the Kingsport YMCA for example. Websites suggest that in extreme heat, don’t rely on a fan as your main cooling source; drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink; don’t use the stove or oven to cook; wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing; take cool showers or baths; and do not engage in very strenuous activities.
Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
Even temperatures in the 80s can be life-threatening for senior citizens. If heat exhaustion isn’t treated, it can lead to heatstroke, which can be deadly. During heatstroke, the body temperature can reach 106 degrees or higher, leading to permanent disability or death within an hour if a person doesn’t receive emergency aid. Symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, profuse sweating and seizures.
Also at risk in high temperatures are our pets. Animals are at particular risk for heatstroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise, or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs — boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles — have a harder time breathing in extreme heat.
According to various pet sites, in temperatures above 89 degrees most dogs are at risk of heatstroke and you should avoid walking your dog when it’s 90 degrees or hotter.
For many dogs, outdoor activity at temperatures above 82 degrees can be dangerous, and for some dogs, even temperatures in the 70-77 range can be too hot. In general, dogs don’t have efficient cooling systems. They can’t sweat, like humans, to lose heat.
The same is true for cats. Cats are most vulnerable when the temperature rises above 80 degrees — heat exhaustion, heatstroke and sunburn are among the possible complications.
Sitting around the house to stay cool doesn’t sound like fun. So, find something to do, i.e., head for the pool, play water games in the yard, go shopping, or turn out the lights and watch movies. The main thing is to get past those very hot days because in these parts, they typically don’t last long. Kingsport’s average temperature for August is 87, for September 81, and October 71.
It won’t be long before winter sets in, and you may be wishing for summer temperatures.