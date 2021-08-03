Summer and early fall is the best season for swimming and boating, barbecues and picnics, and short trips and long vacations. It’s also the time of year when kids get hurt the most, reminds Dr. Seth Brown, medical director of the emergency department at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“Even if you look at the trauma team, their number of responses both adult and pediatric, I mean it just inherently goes up in the summertime,” said Brown.
Many of those injuries come from all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs. They may be the effect, but the cause is parents who allow young children to use them.
U.S. data shows that nearly 280,000 children were treated over a 25-year period for head and neck injuries caused by ATV accidents. That’s about 31 children each day, and half of which involve children younger than 12. Tennessee is among the top 10 states where people die on ATVs.
ATVs are popular among outdoor enthusiasts of all ages who ride them through trails, fields and off-highway vehicle parks. But the four-wheeled motorized vehicles require skill and quick thinking, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 16 who are too young to have a driver’s license should not be allowed to operate off-road vehicles.
Brown said ATV injuries are a significant burden on the pediatric emergency room.
“The pattern that we’re seeing is children are on ATVs that are way too big for them and maybe an adult is driving and the ATV loses control and rolls over the child, or rolls backwards and falls on the child,” Brown said.
According to a Consumer Federation of America report, between 1982 and 2018 there were at least 15,744 ATV-related fatalities of which 3,353 were children younger than 16, about 1 in 5. In 80-90% of deaths, victims weren’t wearing helmets. The top recommendation of the ATV Safety Institute is to always wear a helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves.
Other recommendations: Never ride on paved roads except to cross, never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, only ride age-appropriate machines, always supervise riders under 16 years old, ride only on familiar trails at a safe speed, and ensure that all riders have taken a course on ATV safety.
Other summer fatalities that Brown sees include drowning.
“One of the worst days ever in a pediatrics emergency department is when you have a drowning victim,” Brown said. “There are few things that are as bad or worse than that on one of my shifts, so anything you can do to decrease that risk is well worth it.”
It’s not just ATVs and water that can be dangerous, though.
Backyard play equipment plays a large part in summertime pediatric injuries, and one of the most common offenders is the trampoline. Broken bones from monkey bar falls and slide accidents are also common.
But Brown said there are ways to make summertime safer for kids. When it comes to trampolines and slides, Brown said the best way to reduce injury is to allow kids to go one at a time and make sure they have a safe way to enter and exit the play equipment.
While swimming, Brown recommends communicating with other adults and designating someone to supervise children while they play in the water.
“The more supervision, the better,” Brown said.
In these waning days of summer, be safe!