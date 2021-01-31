One of the toughest calls a district attorney must make is whether to seek the death penalty in a murder case. There are many factors to consider, not the least of which is the prosecutor’s primary responsibility to not so much convict as to see justice done. The court of public opinion should not be a factor.
In the case of Megan Boswell, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus made the right call. Instead of the death penalty, the state will seek life imprisonment without possibility of parole if she is found guilty.
Boswell is charged in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. In February of last year, the baby’s grandfather reported her missing, saying he had not seen the child since early December 2019.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation and several weeks later under a search warrant found the baby’s remains.
Throughout the investigation, Megan Boswell repeatedly denied knowledge of what had happened to her baby, making claims that authorities say were false. She was jailed on those charges until indicted on multiple counts including two of felony murder, one based on aggravated child abuse and one on aggravated child neglect.
Staubus explained that he made the decision not to seek the death penalty after talking with members of Evelyn’s family and reviewing all the evidence in the case. But a legal precedent, based on a previous Sullivan County case where a death sentence was overturned by the state supreme court, also came into play.
In 1996, a Sullivan County jury convicted Bobby G. Godsey of Kingsport of first-degree felony murder for killing a 7-month-old baby. Staubus assisted in that prosecution. Godsey was given the death sentence, but in 2001 the Tennessee Supreme Court unanimously found Godsey’s death sentence disproportionate when compared to sentences imposed in similar cases and modified Godsey’s sentence to life without parole.
A death sentence in that case was clearly unjustified. The injuries to the baby apparently occurred when Godsey lost control due to the baby crying. Godsey did not plan to take the child’s life.
We may never know the exact circumstances of Evelyn Boswell’s death, and it remains to be seen what Staubus’ office will present as evidence during trial. But unless premeditated murder can be proven beyond doubt, the death penalty should never be an option.