A variety of factors over which the consumer has no control has led to skyrocketing energy costs, which just hit home with a 32% rate increase from Appalachian Power Co., effective Nov. 1.
It’s a huge price hike at a time when rising costs of everything else are straining budgets, and not just for households. AEP said the rate hikes will affect more than 50,000 customers just in the Kingsport area including residential, commercial and industrial users.
The average household paying $104 per month for power will see that next power bill increase to about $140.
It could be worse. Boston’s power provider announced a 64% increase, hiking average bills from $179 to $293. It’s the same story nationwide.
AEP said the hikes are forced due to the rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power. “Energy prices have soared due to the resurgence of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine,” AEP said.
The cost of natural gas and coal has surged in the past year. There’s a greater demand for natural gas than the ability to deliver the supply where it is needed. Global demand for natural gas continues to rise, but U.S. production has not kept up with demand. The rise in natural gas prices has intensified gas-to-coal conversions, driving up the cost of coal.
“We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill,” AEP said.
AEP offers payment options including its average monthly payment plan, which helps customers avoid seasonal spikes in their monthly bills by spreading costs throughout the year.