Appalachian Power logo

A variety of factors over which the consumer has no control has led to skyrocketing energy costs, which just hit home with a 32% rate increase from Appalachian Power Co., effective Nov. 1.

It’s a huge price hike at a time when rising costs of everything else are straining budgets, and not just for households. AEP said the rate hikes will affect more than 50,000 customers just in the Kingsport area including residential, commercial and industrial users.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video