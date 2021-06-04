We knew Sullivan County Schools interim Director Evelyn Rafalowski would have a plan for West Ridge High’s opening this August. And we knew it would be unique because Rafalowski is smart and thinks outside the proverbial box.
And now that we’ve heard it, she merits a hearty pat on the back.
A plan was needed due to the incompetence of some members of the Sullivan County Commission who, over a period of years, pouted and complained and attacked and criticized to stop West Ridge from being built, right up to and especially including failing to provide proper access to it. When the public officials who gave the county its best and largest high school stand by to take their bows on opening day, we hope those who worked against it aren’t present because they don’t deserve to be.
Rafalowski’s plan avoids more than 2,000 students, teachers and staff arriving at a new school all at about the same time the morning of Aug. 9 while unfamiliar with parking and access, and on but one secondary road. It would have been a disaster. It may still be a mess but nowhere near as bad.
The plan is a staggered start.
If approved by the school board, the plan will open the county system’s largest-ever school only to juniors and seniors the first day of classes that Monday. The next day, those grades will stay home and give freshman and sophomores room to explore the new school.
On Wednesday, attendance will be limited again to juniors and seniors. Thursday would bring back only freshmen and sophomores. Finally, on Friday, the entire student body will attend their first day together.
“This is a brand-new school to over 1,900 students, with 150 staff,” Rafalowski said. “We know we’re going to have a lot of new experiences for a lot of people. We’re looking at our transportation. We’re looking at familiarizing our students with the building that they are not accustomed to and never really have been into. And we’re also looking at serving lunch.”
The staggered start will give students time to adjust to the building, Rafalowski said. “We’re hoping that after four days, we will have our transportation well in place. If we see things we need to change as to how parents drop students off, how buses drop students off, how we stack cars on the campus,” changes can be made. “We hope to have some indication of what the traffic flow will be like.
“Rather than bring every student in on the first day of school, it just makes sense to us that we take some time to work with our students, to blend our new family together, and that we give them an opportunity to learn what this building is about as well as what is available on this campus,” Rafalowski said.
“This is a brilliant idea for a lot of reasons,” board member Mary Rouse said, adding it will give the students a chance to really look at their new school.
“This is a new ballgame for us,” Rafalowski said. “We’ve never had a school this size. And we want to get it right. Maybe this will help.”
Of course it will. And once things settle down, once students, parents and yes, even county commissioners begin to take pride in their new school — and they will — perhaps clearer heads can get to work on access to it.