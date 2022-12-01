62e03e2961bc0.image

On Thanksgiving Eve, we heard a customer at a local grocery say, “You need to buy your wine today because they can’t sell it tomorrow.” We thought Tennessee had done away with that last vestige of blue laws restricting or banning certain activities on specified days, and so we checked.

As it stands, Tennesseans may purchase beer, wine and spirits from stores on such holidays as Labor Day, New Year’s Day and July 4th, but not on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. If there’s any logic to that distinction, it defies us.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video