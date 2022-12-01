On Thanksgiving Eve, we heard a customer at a local grocery say, “You need to buy your wine today because they can’t sell it tomorrow.” We thought Tennessee had done away with that last vestige of blue laws restricting or banning certain activities on specified days, and so we checked.
As it stands, Tennesseans may purchase beer, wine and spirits from stores on such holidays as Labor Day, New Year’s Day and July 4th, but not on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. If there’s any logic to that distinction, it defies us.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol was also confused by this disparity in the law when, last year, he introduced legislation to remove the prohibition on retail sales of alcoholic beverages on those three holidays. Lundberg has always been among state lawmakers who employ common sense when considering the public good.
For instance, he has tried for many years to remove the state’s weird law that allows a back-seat booze party in any moving vehicle. The driver can’t consume alcoholic beverages in a car, but anyone else can.
Every year that Lundberg has introduced legislation to require no open containers in a moving vehicle, as is the case in most states, it has gotten caught up in the enormous gravitational pull of the capital’s black hole, where never again does it see the light of day.
It has only been four years since Tennessee began allowing alcohol sales on Sundays. In 2018, the move came with mixed reactions. And Lundberg’s attempt to include more holidays faces several hurdles.
In March of last year his bill was assigned to the General Subcommittee of the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee. Its companion House bill similarly languishes.