The winter season doesn’t begin until Dec. 21, but average temperatures are dropping, and we’ve seen several hard frosts. And that ushers in the most dangerous time of the year for house fires, with fire related to home heating the leading cause of fatal blazes in Tennessee, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause has yet to be determined, but a recent fire in a Rogersville mobile home took the life of a 75-year-old woman. Tennessee, historically, has had a high fire mortality rate along with many other Southern states. The National Fire Protection Association reports that Tennessee’s fire mortality rate is the nation’s eighth highest, and the most common element in fires during the winter is home heating.
It may turn out that the pandemic will also contribute. People are more likely to be at home, do more cooking, use the fireplace more, and use space heaters trying to stay warm. Fireplaces, space heaters, chimneys and wood stoves are a leading cause of residential fires nationwide, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. As many as 87% of house fires have been traced to heating sources.
It is important to keep furnaces and chimneys well-maintained by having them inspected and to exercise caution and common sense. For instance, don’t use the oven or stove to heat the house, use flashlights rather than candles if the power goes out, and follow the “3 foot” rule by keeping kids, pets and anything flammable at least 3 feet away from heating sources such as space heaters. And keep in mind that Christmas trees are also a leading cause of home fires.
Among the more popular ways to keep warm are electric space heaters, which officials remind must not be plugged into power strips or extension cords but rather directly into a wall outlet. Because these heaters require increased energy load, extension cords are at risk of overheating and becoming a fire hazard.
Some safety tips for the winter months:
• Test your smoke alarms on a monthly basis. Replace the batteries every year.
• Create a fire escape plan and practice it with your family.
• Keep flammable decorations away from heat sources.
• Use candles on sturdy surfaces away from objects that could catch fire.
• Don’t use candles in bedrooms or where your child or pet is alone with them.
• Never leave a space heater running unattended.
• Keep flashlights and plenty of batteries on hand if the power goes out so you don’t have to use candles.
• Unplug decorations for the night or when you’re away from home.
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove.
Don’t take chances when there may be a fire risk. Remember: Safety first.