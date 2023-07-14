There’s good news for two of Kingsport’s primary shopping areas, downtown and the Fort Henry Mall. With a lease to the Kingsport Economic Development Board in place, the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse could soon see a complete transformation.
Officials will start researching what to do with the 108,000-square-foot building.
“We’re working on a master plan for future development,” said John Rose, economic development director for the city of Kingsport. “That’s the next step.”
The lease enables the board to begin redevelopment of the facility, along with soliciting potential businesses. Rose said the lease is for 25 years with purchase or renewal options. A feasibility study has been conducted by CRW, while Spoden & Wilson Engineers conducted a structural evaluation and S&ME of Kingsport oversaw an environmental study.
The city envisions the complex housing restaurants or shopping with perhaps a potential rooftop bar, as part of the redevelopment that included the Food City shopping center, Kingsport Press Building, Kingsport Farmers Market and Town Loft Apartments. The city is also considering a downtown hotel.
The complex is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was constructed between 1917 and 1956 in five phases. Originally a hosiery mill, the building’s use changed to industrial and commercial storage in the mid-20th century. Currently used as warehouse space, the property maintains historic integrity.
When operations at the Kingsport Hosiery Mills began, the plant had the capacity to produce 26,400 pairs of finished hose daily, and it employed 85 people. By the end of 1919, the number of employees had increased to 150, by 1923 to 200, and by 1928 more than 400 people were working in the plant, of which 296 were women.
The plant did not fare well during the Great Depression, and by 1932 the facility closed and its machinery was removed. Dobyns-Taylor Hardware purchased the property in 1945 and began using parts of it as a warehouse. When Dobyns-Taylor ceased retail operations in 1985, the company continued using the old mill as warehouse space.
The remains of painted signs from different eras may be seen between the second and third floor. At some point during the building’s ownership by Dobyns-Taylor Hardware, a sign proclaiming its owner was painted, and much of the name “Dobyns” can still be seen. However, over time the remainder of that sign has worn off, and it is now possible to see the original “Kingsport Hosiery Mills” sign.
As for Fort Henry Mall, a transaction transferring the former JCPenney property from Fort Henry Mall to a company developing a Rural King on the property has been finalized. Local officials are excited about Rural King coming to Kingsport, a company that markets itself as “America’s Farm and Home Store.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Rural King to Kingsport,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO. “This is great news for Kingsport as Rural King will add jobs to our community and increase our sales tax base. Rural King is a nationally recognized brand with a solid reputation for being a good community partner.”
This is also promising news for the Fort Henry Mall, as Rural King will serve as a catalyst to attract other shops and stores to the mall.
Kingsport continues to advance a strong record of development, to the benefit of its residents.