tennesseegovbilllee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Kudos to Gov. Bill Lee for signing into law legislation that will place more school resource officers in Tennessee public and private schools and funnel additional money into school security upgrades.

However, the same bill contains make-work provisions requiring every school in Tennessee to submit annual safety plans to the state — as if schools don’t have such plans in place. For that matter, in June 2021, the governor signed an executive order and launched a statewide effort to enhance school safety by boosting collaboration among parents, schools and local law enforcement across the state.

