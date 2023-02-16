APTOPIX State of the State Tennessee

Legislators applaud Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as he delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

As he begins his second term, Gov. Bill Lee outlined proposals in his fifth State of the State address to cut taxes and transform transportation, including some plums for Northeast Tennessee such as $40 million to turn the old workforce development complex into the Carter County Higher Education Center.

All well and good, except that the governor also proposes to spend nearly $30 million on a program of benefit only to the state employees who work for us.

