As the digital world advances we have come to expect, even demand, instant online gratification. We are impatient for a website to load, a Facebook post to be answered, an online order to go through. We don’t want to wait for anything, particularly information, most particularly, information of an urgent nature.
Thus, local social media platforms went off the rails Dec. 5 and days following when a “medical emergency involving a staff member” prompted a lockdown at Sullivan Heights Middle School.
That should have been sufficient to calm parents about children being involved. But of course, it wasn’t.
One post of pure invention read: “Two faculty members and a student were stabbed by another student. Sullivan County Department of Education decided to call parents and tell them a lie that there was a medical emergency.” That bit of nonsense was followed by “...are they safe walking through the halls, in classroom, bathrooms? Yesterday a utility knife, tomorrow a gun!” And, “Keep these kids HOME.”
Someone posted: “Why the secrecy? They don’t want to identify who did it. And they didn’t release any info yesterday. Took kids phones. Did not notify parents until hours later. Parents should file police reports for theft of their kids phone. Then sue.”
Then too, there were voices of reason: “As long as your child is OK, the rest is not your business. The school handles situations the best way they can, as promptly as they can given their abilities.” And, “Love this page. It should be called ‘over-react much?’”
During the investigation, which of course took days, students were questioned. That set off another round of complaints with parents expressing their frustration on social media about their children being interviewed without their knowledge, consent or presence.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt clarified that state law “requires that parents be notified when a child is under arrest and the reason for arresting the child.” Otherwise, “Juveniles may be interviewed as witnesses, just as any other witness, without parental notification or a parent being present,” Seabolt said.
It’s of course understandable that in any situation like this parents want to know their children are safe, and what happened. What they shouldn’t do is speculate on hearsay. As one poster wrote in the middle of the excitement: “My kid goes there. Personally, I work on the military wife status of no news is good news. My child had his phone. He was safe. There has to be a reaction time. You have to give people a chance to assess the situation so they can make sure that no one else is injured. It’s so easy to Monday morning quarterback. Our students were fine. They were protected. The last thing the school needed was a bunch of crazed parents going up there trying to make it worse.”