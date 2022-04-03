As we said in this space one year ago, “Kingsport taxpayers are facing sticker shock” on the city school district’s capital plan “but alas, there’s more to come.”
It has arrived. As with the rest of the nation, Kingsport taxpayers are facing a construction cost bubble that in city school district projects alone will cost tens of millions of dollars over coming years.
The combined impact of inflation, the pandemic and other factors has increased the projected cost of Kingsport City Schools’ long-term capital plan from $68 million to about $109 million in just one year. Will costs continue to increase? Or will the bubble burst? It’s too soon to know.
As it stands, taxpayers will shell out an additional $40 million. That doesn’t include other potential projects. The district is moving forward with a school facilities study to determine if the school system needs to build a new elementary school and/or add to existing elementary schools in addition to already planned redistricting.
“That’s a huge extra jump in one year’s time,” Vice Mayor Colette George said at a joint meeting of the boards of education and mayor and aldermen. “We’re a little shaken,” she said.
Among the largest cost increases in the estimate were $10 million more for Dobyns-Bennett High School projects and $6.2 million to renovate the former Sullivan North High School to the future Sevier Middle School.
After paying $20 million to the county for Sullivan North, the city school district is spending an additional $18 million renovating it. With the increased costs due to inflation of $6.2 million, the city will now spend approximately $44 million in total for a 40-year-old building. The median cost to build a new middle school sufficient to house Sevier’s student population is $35 million.
BOE member Todd Golden said general inflation, a huge increase in demand for capital projects, and pent-up construction demand are driving up the cost of capital projects. In addition, Kingsport and Tennessee are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents moving in, driving up the demand for residential housing even though 2,500 new units are in the pipeline in Kingsport and another 400 to 1,000 housing units near West Ridge High School in the county are planned, with plans to seek annexation by the city.
“We’re going to need to do something if that population growth continues,” BOE President Jim Welch said.
That likely means at least one new elementary school, but where and when remains to be seen.
Assistant Superintendent Andy True and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said a five-year project indicates that enrollment growth driven by the influx into Kingsport is projected to push several schools into a student capacity red zone.
The school facilities study will inform future decisions in regard to the school district capital plan, but so will time. Costs need to begin coming down, or some of these projects may move to a back burner.