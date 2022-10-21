Seasonal campers at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park east of Bristol are upset that park management is fulfilling its responsibility to generate more revenue by converting some number of seasonal sites to daily sites.
They feel as if they’re being forced out of their summer homes. And some of them are. But they are getting first dibs on other seasonal sites at the park.
Park Director Chris Ihrke recently told the Sullivan County Commission’s Observation Knob Committee about changes that have been made to the park to increase revenue, including converting seasonal sites to daily use.
One site generating $1,295 as a seasonal site is expected to more than double that income as a daily site, something the Tennessee Valley Authority is encouraging. TVA owns the property and leases it to the county.
A standard seasonal site generates $180 per month. Converted to daily, it would earn $35 a day, or more than $1,000 per month. Lakefront seasonal sites bring in $270 per month April through October.
Recently, Ihrke sent letters to nine standard seasonal users to remove their property at the end of the season so those sites can be converted to daily use. The recipients were not happy campers. And so Ihrke went well out of his way to put smiles back on their faces by offering them first dibs on other seasonal sites throughout the park, even allowing out-of-state campers to remain until a spot can be found.
Not good enough, say the campers. They complain that other sites they were offered were not as good as those they occupied, and that friends and relatives camp nearby. As one said, “My children and grandchildren camp right there near me. We have dinner together every night. So why would I want to give that up to go all the way to the other side of the park, away from my family?”
Another camper said the way the situation was presented as an ultimatum upset her. “I’ve camped there 10 years. My spot isn’t anything great. It’s on the corner in the trees that no one else likes except for me. I would not consider it a prime spot, but I love it. It’s my spot.”
However, those on the other side of the issue point out, “I know a lot of people who would like to be able to go on a weekend camping trip or weeklong trip that can’t because of the people living there” throughout the season.
And, “This a campground for all, not just the rich who can afford it” for the entire season. “This should be like other campgrounds with a two-week limit at that spot. It gives other campers a chance.”