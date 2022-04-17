Kingsport and Sullivan County have launched a new emergency notification system and are encouraging residents to log into the system to tailor how, and to what emergencies, they will be alerted. We have already done so, and the process was quick and easy. There is no charge.
The city and county have had emergency notification systems for the past two decades, from Reverse 911, to Vesta and now, Hyper-Reach.
Virginia Smelser, executive director for Sullivan County 911, said the process of switching to the new emergency notification service has taken about two months, and the new service provides more options and tools for first responders.
The system provides notifications using telephone calls, texts, email messages and via a telecommunications system for the deaf. The system allows first responders and dispatchers to geographically target households and also deliver to social media. It is able to broadcast emergency messages through landline telephones in affected areas without them signing up. But by signing up, residents may take advantage of various bells and whistles.
While landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when residents enroll. That’s why it’s important to do so.
Sullivan County 911 plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons. City officials will add potential public works hazards.
You may enroll either by calling or texting “Alert” to 423-390-0272 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/tnsullivansignup.html. Residents may also sign up to receive emergency alerts via their Alexa devices.
Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home and office addresses and for other addresses they care about such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
All messages will start with a recorded “public notice.” More information is available by calling the Sullivan County 911 Administrative Office at 423-279-7606.
When we accessed the URL above, a page asked for our name, address and phone number. We were then able to select how we wished to be reached: phone, email or both. If you select phone, you have options of voice only, text only or both. You then have options of selecting other alerts including warnings for fire, flash floods, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, winter storm or winter weather advisories — and each of those via voice only, text only or both.
While at the website you may select Alexa notifications. You then access Alexa through your Alexa app and give it permission to receive emergency warnings. Lastly, you ask your Alexa device to enable the system.
Your family’s safety is dependent on being aware of active emergencies. We join city and county officials in asking that you take a moment today and sign up for this system.