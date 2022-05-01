Since Sullivan County taxpayers own the former Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School located at the county seat, it seems silly that one faction of county government is debating with another over “purchasing” them.
The Sullivan County Board of Education may vote May 12 whether to accept a County Commission offer of nearly $640,000 for the property, about half its appraised value of $1.1 million and despite that ownership of a piece of it is unknown. As well, the county already owns a big chunk of it.
The middle school was built as Blountville High School in the early 1930s, while the elementary school was added in the 1950s. The two buildings share heating and cooling and the cafeteria. The high school become a middle school when Sullivan Central High opened in 1968.
Central students have now been merged into the new West Ridge High along with students from the former Sullivan South and Sullivan North high schools. The former Central High building became a middle school last August.
Last fall, the school board set a Jan. 1 deadline for an offer from the commission but extended it while Mayor Richard Venable worked to get a majority consensus offer from the commission. Had the commission not extended an offer, the school board would have invited bids. But with the offer it seems assured that the commission will advance public use of the structures.
Board member Mark Ireson said he will be pleased if the property continues being used by the county and community.
Potential uses include youth athletics for the ball fields, relocation of the emergency medical services, storage and other county government uses. “It sounds like they’re planning to use it for the community,” Ireson said. “I think the taxpayers own it. I’ll be very glad that it’s over.”
Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite sponsored the resolution to offer the BOE $637,500. Crosswhite and co-sponsors Tony Leonard and Michael Cole have worked together for more than a year seeking to preserve community use of the school property. An appraisal of the property, obtained by the school board, came out at $1.157 million and includes more than five acres for which there is no known deed and more than 12 acres that already is deeded to the county rather than the school system. Lease of a sliver of the property to the Sullivan County Library will remain intact.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll sell it and move on to other things,” BOE Chairman Randall Jones said. “I would love for county government to own it since it’s downtown.”
We agree with Jones that this matter should be put to rest. If the County Commission believes it is in the public interest that it take possession of the property to maintain it for public purposes, then a purchase price is irrelevant. Sign it over and be done with it.