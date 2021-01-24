What’s in a name? Much, when it comes to renaming a school, and hundreds of county residents want the option to correct what they perceive to be a failure by the Sullivan County Board of Education. They should get it.
This August, Sullivan North, South and Central high schools will cease to exist, their students moving to the new West Ridge High. At the same time, Sullivan North, Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens middle schools also will cease to exist, their students moving to the former Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high school campuses.
Sullivan Central will keep its name, mascot and colors while converting from a high school to a middle school by unanimous decree of the school board. But Sullivan South will be stripped of its name and mascot.
The names, mascots and colors were recommended to the school board by a committee for each school that consisted of parents, teachers and students. Their recommendations were based on the results of two online surveys.
The survey to name the middle school to occupy the Sullivan Central campus offered a choice of keeping the name and mascot. But the survey to name the middle school to occupy the Sullivan South campus did not offer that choice. It listed options as being Sullivan Heights Middle, Sullivan West Middle or West Valley Middle.
To be sure, these names were not suggested by the board, but the committee. But the board should have questioned why the current name of the campus was not included in the voting, and should have insisted on it.
The online survey drew 2,733 participants in which Sullivan Heights gathered 1,269 votes, Sullivan West 882, and West Valley 564. The board met recently and voted to accept the name Sullivan Heights, also changing the school mascot to the Huskies, as per the results of the vote.
Board members Mark Ireson and Paul Robinson objected. Ireson made a motion to redo the survey to include keeping the name Sullivan South. He said many believed the new middle school would retain the Sullivan South name, and as a result, a new soccer scoreboard and basketball seats were purchased that bear the Sullivan South name.
He also proposed adding Raiders and Blue Raiders to the survey so that it would be more inclusive of those in the Sullivan North zone.
The board rejected Ireson’s motion. But now more than 400 people have signed a petition at change.org (search for Sullivan South) seeking the second online survey. The petition was launched by Ria Rigney and states “all we are asking for is a vote.”
That’s not too much to ask.