The Washington County Board of Education may be the first in the region voicing opposition to a pending state law allowing school board elections in Tennessee to become partisan. It won’t be the last.
School boards across the state will hopefully oppose this new law because members will want their political affiliation to stay off the table.
Granted, it’s easier and smarter for boards to function that way, but given that recent school board meetings across the country have turned into ideological battlegrounds over school mask mandates and how to teach students about racism, that’s going to change and there’s no stopping it.
The Washington County school board’s resolution voices concerns that allowing school board candidates to run by political party “has the potential to create division among the board and shift the focus away from the needs of students.”
The legislation has passed both houses of the state legislature and is expected to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee.
It allows local Democratic and Republican party officials to call for a primary or hold a caucus to elect candidates who will appear on the general election ballot as their party’s nominees.
Currently, most school board elections in Tennessee are billed as nonpartisan. They aren’t, of course.
Every candidate for a school board seat has opinions that reflect political ideology. They just don’t declare it because they don’t have to.
But if parents are to have more involvement in their child’s education, shouldn’t they know the political makeup of their school board?
For instance, shouldn’t they know which board members support or oppose critical race theory, which they can determine by party affiliation?
The Republican Party strongly opposes critical race theory, while the Democratic Party strongly endorses it. Of course, teachers aren’t hired based on their political affiliation, though research shows most are Democrats.
The Washington Post reported on research, conducted by Verdant Labs using political-contribution data, on the Democrat-Republican divide based on job type. It reported that among English teachers there are 97 Democrats for every three Republicans, with the proportion being even more one-sided among health teachers, with 99 Democrats for every one Republican.
While there are slightly more Republicans among math and science teachers, among high school teachers overall there are 87 Democrats for every 13 Republicans.
Proponents say partisan school board elections will give voters more information to select candidates who reflect their ideals for one of the most important policy jobs in their communities.
“Some try to argue that school boards are somehow apolitical because they don’t have an R or a D beside their names. That’s nonsense,” said Rep. Mark Cochran, an Englewood, Tennessee, Republican. “The politics are already there. This is just shedding light” on it.