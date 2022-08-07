N1307P20007C

Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. (Metro Creative Connection)

Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be managed and informed and include the public, not just as spectators.

