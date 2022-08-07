Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. (Metro Creative Connection)
Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year.
Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be managed and informed and include the public, not just as spectators.
And before it begins in earnest, the board should establish a process for it.
Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton said some will oppose school uniforms while others will want them. Some board members already have an opinion. But unsupported opinion is useless. The case for uniforms, or a tougher dress code, must be demonstrated by studies, or by the experiences of schools that implemented them.
The late Carrie Upshaw, a Kingsport school board member, championed uniforms for Kingsport city schools, and in 2004 the system implemented a strict dress code with a host of requirements and rules. Former D-B Principal Earl Lovelace said he had a tough time dealing with it. When he later retired, he said he would have recommended the school had instead gone with uniforms.
Districts nationwide are having to deal with dress/appearance/decency issues centered around student fads, the latest generating peer pressure to dress as animals — cats mostly. Kingsport board members found the topic arising in a work session.
Students elsewhere are dressing in cat costumes called “furries,” as well as carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in Kingsport’s current dress code. Furries are costumes including ears, whiskers and tails, to appear or identify as cats.
“I’m done with cats,” said board Vice President Todd Golden. “It is disruptive to the learning environment.”
He cited the dress code in Sullivan County Schools that prohibits collars and costumes, tails and ears except for times and events like Spirit Week. Board member Jim Welch said he believes banning costumes would solve the problem. We agree that at least it would be a start.
Welch said he’d like as generic a description as possible of prohibiting things in a dress code.
“We will always have children who push boundaries,” Welch said. “If it’s not a day to wear costumes, costumes don’t belong.”
Board member Julie Byers said it is time to consider school uniforms or something close. Golden said at least exploring the uniform option would be a good idea.
We recall the uproar over the strict dress code, but what was the impact? Did student behavior improve, or decline? What was the impact on the serious issue of bullying? Of most importance, what happened to academic performance?
Do you think city schools should require uniforms? Are your children satisfied with the current dress code in city schools? Write us at letters@timesnews.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.