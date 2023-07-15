City of Kingsport Ordinance 42-112 (a): “For the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and residents of the city, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge, or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with intent to sell at retail, fireworks in the city.”
Is this law fully enforced? Violations of the ordinance are subject to a penalty of $123 for each count. However, prior to the Fourth of July the city advised residents it does not consider fireworks disturbances a high-priority call. And every year, the subject comes up on social media platforms because fireworks distress our pets as well as local wildlife, keep us awake, cause panic for those suffering PTSD, create litter, cause fires, and release compounds that affect air quality and the environment.
Here’s a sample of this year’s local fireworks discussion from Nextdoor.com:
• Borden Park: Just a friendly reminder that the 4th of July is over a week away and fireworks are not allowed in the Kingsport city limits. I’m all for fun but I also have a toddler who is trying to sleep.
• Green Acres: Why do we have to blow stuff up to celebrate freedom?
• Green Acres: Independence Day is a great reason to celebrate. But it is on a work night this year and I’m really hoping that folks consider those that have to be up at 5 a.m. the next day.
• Lakecrest: My pets do not like it either, but regardless it’s going to happen, for days! Makes it hard to sleep for those of us that have to work.
• Highland: It’s one night and it means something to the vets who fought for the freedom we are losing.
• Lebanon Road: I’m hearing it right in my backyard and kids literally screaming and crying and they keep going.
• Preston Park: Nobody cares about a firework law. I’m pretty sure it was illegal for us to declare independence too.
• Gray: For the 4th of July, it’s tradition. The founding fathers and the early Americans had to fight and die. The fireworks are a symbol of the struggles they had to endure to give us the cushy lives we now enjoy and now more than ever it is important to keep that tradition alive.
• Preston Park: For it or against it, it’s gonna happen regardless. Might as well stop making their own lives miserable with complaints and enjoy it.
• Bluff City: I don’t think it’s the celebration that bothers people. It’s the type of fireworks that are available to the public. When I was growing up, we could only buy firecrackers and sparklers. The fireworks today could raise the dead!
• Rochelle: Are we picking which laws to abide by?
• Lebanon Road: It’s illegal in the city limits except at the designated locations for fireworks shows where they have them. I’m sure this isn’t anything new to anyone here. I probably don’t need to tell anyone how dangerous they are or what kind of fire hazard or litter they leave behind either, right? No one is suggesting you don’t celebrate at all. What’s being asked of you is to kindly be respectful of others, if not observant of our laws! If you can’t observe our laws, what exactly are you celebrating?
• Oak Hill: The cops aren’t enforcing anything concerning fireworks and even if they did, who cares?
What’s your view? Should laws banning fireworks be enforced, or repealed?