Fireworks 1
ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com

City of Kingsport Ordinance 42-112 (a): “For the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and residents of the city, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge, or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with intent to sell at retail, fireworks in the city.”

Is this law fully enforced? Violations of the ordinance are subject to a penalty of $123 for each count. However, prior to the Fourth of July the city advised residents it does not consider fireworks disturbances a high-priority call. And every year, the subject comes up on social media platforms because fireworks distress our pets as well as local wildlife, keep us awake, cause panic for those suffering PTSD, create litter, cause fires, and release compounds that affect air quality and the environment.

