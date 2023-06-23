Now that the weather has warmed and the asphalt is dry, motorcycle riders have returned to our highways and byways.
With our scenic vistas and miles of paved roads, we’re close to some of the highest rated motorcycle rides in the country.
Riders in the state should be well versed in our safety laws and defensive driving techniques before hitting the open road, but drivers of larger cars and trucks bear some of the responsibility for their safety, too.
Motorcycles, weighing about 500 pounds, are much smaller than passenger vehicles, which can weigh more than 5,000 pounds.
Because of this size difference, motorcyclists can be more difficult to see and are at far greater risk for injury in a collision.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s Look Twice campaign encourages drivers of cars and trucks to be aware of riders and to share the road with them so all travelers make it to their destinations safely.
• Check your mirrors and blind spots before switching lanes. Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, and they can be difficult to see.
• The size of a motorcycle can cause other drivers to misjudge the speed and distance away from a motorcycle.
• Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic. This allows motorcyclists to anticipate your movement and find a safe lane position.
• Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width. Share the road, but not the lane. A motorcyclist needs room to maneuver safely.
• Allow ample follow distance — three or four seconds — when following a motorcycle. This provides the motorcycle rider more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
• Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and use reflective tape and gear to be more visible.
• Never ride while impaired or distracted. NHTSA-funded research has shown that motorists are distracted more than 50% of the time.
• Always ride with a current motorcycle license.
By using common sense and watching out for each other, drivers and riders can share the road.
— Johnson City Press
