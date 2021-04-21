The involvement of citizens in the political process is an essential part of democracy, and parents can help children get an early start on understanding how government works by taking them to a meeting of local government. There, they may see how individuals with disparate points of view find common ground with civility and decorum.
Or, they may not. Unfortu-nately, there are exceptions to the good conduct citizens expect at all levels of government.
Congress, for example, operates under strict rules of debate. They include referencing other members by state, not by name, because discussion of public issues should never be personal. Members refrain from speaking disrespectfully of others and keep debate to the subject at hand, avoiding characterizing the personal intent or motives of others.
Maintaining respect for the institution to which they were elected is paramount, and Congress may punish members whose conduct fails.
Typically, other branches of government operate in like manner. State government, for instance, usually attracts classrooms of students as may be found on occasion in the gallery of the Tennessee General Assembly. Even local government welcomes and provides seating for residents.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean children in attendance will be provided a good teaching moment. For instance, they may hear a mayor tell a member of a board of aldermen to “shut up” and the alderman reply, “You make me shut up.”
Children relate to such language because they use it all the time. But then, most of them grow up and learn respect, particularly when they ask for and receive the public’s trust.
This example of childish, uncivil discourse occurred at a local public meeting recently. It was preceded by Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell claiming out of the blue that Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton gained employment through nepotism, an inappropriate allegation, and that she should be reduced to part-time status, an unconscionable attack on a full-time municipal employee.
In response, Alderman Jim Gilliam suggested the mayor had “a lot of hate for that woman,” and when Stilwell said she didn’t have hate for anyone, Gilliam said, “Well, you could have fooled me.” Stilwell responded, “Shut up.” Said Gilliam, “You make me shut up.”
“Shameful” would not be a gross mischaracterization of the exchange. Maybe “pathetic”? “Childish” is certainly appropriate, because this was not the behavior of mature adults.
At the next meeting of the board, each should apologize to their constituents and vow improved conduct. And their cohorts should hold them to it.