It’s been all but raining money in Tennessee with the state collecting some $33 billion in COVID relief funds last year from the feds and another $6 billion this year. And in the pipeline is $600 million in drug lawsuit money the state will distribute to localities.
Northeast Tennessee is also cashing in on the “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit, which was just settled to the tune of some $35 million to be divided among nine counties and 18 cities and towns. The suit was filed on behalf of babies born addicted due to their mother’s use of drugs during pregnancy.
The counties will each receive a lump sum sufficient to fund a mobile addiction unit, with the remainder divided among the counties by population. There are no strings attached to the local drug lawsuit money. Nonetheless, Northeast Tennessee residents should not be enriched from the pain and suffering of drug addicts and their stricken children. The money should be used in its entirety to address the purposes for which the suit was filed.
Let’s learn from the 1998 tobacco settlements wherein Tennessee received $3.3 billion and will get additional payments in perpetuity; other states also received billions of dollars. The American Lung Association continues to complain about how that money is being used: “Some states such as Alaska, North Dakota and Oklahoma have done the right thing by setting aside portions of these dollars for programs to prevent and reduce tobacco use. However, the vast majority of states have failed to use the funds for their intended purpose.
“A couple of states have even in the past used it to benefit the tobacco industry. For instance, South Carolina gave 15% of settlement funds to tobacco farmers affected by the drop in prices for their crop while North Carolina used 75% of its settlement funds for tobacco production. Some of those North Carolina funds went to private tobacco producers, covering tobacco-curing equipment, a tobacco auction hall, video production for a tobacco museum and plumbing for a tobacco processing plant.”
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus was a leader in the lawsuit and said he is eager to share his ideas with his fellows throughout the region. His suggestions merit attention.
“I’m glad we have some money that will immediately come into Sullivan County. We’ve recognized the problem. Now we can go about continuing to prevent the problem from continuing, heal those people, and treat those people who have been harmed by this,” said Staubus.
Washington County has similar ideas.
“With the pervasiveness of the opioid problem in our region, the options for using this money to make an impact are wide open,” said 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. “I’m hoping the counties and cities that were part of this settlement can get together and use a portion of the money for a treatment facility.
“I would hope that the county commission helps the community, addicts and law enforcement agencies that have had to deal with this problem,” Baldwin said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy agrees that a treatment facility would be a great use of settlement funds.
“A regional treatment facility would serve to alleviate stress on our judicial and law enforcement system,” he said. “We have folks within our detention facilities who need assistance to recover from addiction that they simply cannot get while incarcerated.”
A regional treatment center of sufficient size to serve all plaintiff counties in the suit — Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson — with full resources provides the best use of this influx of hard cash. We feel certain Washington and Sullivan counties will support it. So should the other plaintiffs.
The region should not repeat the mistakes of the past.