N1612P46004C

One study found that only 8% will achieve their New Year's resolutions. So why bother? Because unless you set goals for yourself, you're going nowhere fast. (Metro Creative Connection)

Chloe Anagnos is the founder and principal of Argo Strategy, a marketing and public relations consultancy. And she’s thrown in the towel on New Year’s resolutions. Should you? We say absolutely not!

Anagnos writes that according to U.S. News, 80% of New Year’s resolutions don’t live to see the light of day by the second week of February.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.