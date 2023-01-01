Chloe Anagnos is the founder and principal of Argo Strategy, a marketing and public relations consultancy. And she’s thrown in the towel on New Year’s resolutions. Should you? We say absolutely not!
Anagnos writes that according to U.S. News, 80% of New Year’s resolutions don’t live to see the light of day by the second week of February.
“If you’re still not convinced, here’s the definitive list of reasons why you should ditch the never-ending New Year’s resolution fad for good. Resolutions are for show, yet nobody cares. Literally, nobody,” she writes.
As well, “resolutions are almost always unattainable, don’t prompt us to attain necessary skills, and don’t improve accountability. Whatever you do, do not embrace the elusive New Year’s resolution just because that’s what everyone does.”
One study found that only 8% will achieve their New Year’s resolutions. So why bother? Because unless you set goals for yourself, you’re going nowhere fast. It’s what we do all of our lives, and the annual practice of setting short-term goals every new year reinforces this necessary behavior. That you usually don’t achieve success with them is usually because you’re unrealistic in setting them.
We’re here to help.
First, some support from Forbes, which says resolutions are a way to recognize your current situation. “Being honest with yourself about your current condition and the distance to your preferred situation is key to improvement. And being intentional about how you want to grow and develop will help you achieve results. This intentionality will also contribute to your happiness and fulfillment.
“Making New Year’s resolutions is inherently hopeful and optimistic. You expect things can get better for you, for your work experience or for your community. This positive view of the future, in turn, tends to motivate action. If you don’t believe tomorrow can be better, you’re unlikely to take steps to improve yourself or your community.”
And, “when you seek to be better, do better or contribute more fully, you tend to inspire others as well,” Forbes says.
Advice from the internet suggests you focus on what you want to create in your life, rather than what you want to avoid. For instance, how about a realistic healthy habit you’d like to do, like taking a walk after dinner instead of stepping out for a smoke?
Vaguely hoping to “be healthier” in the New Year is an excellent idea, but without any real substance behind it to help you know you are on track, it will quickly fizzle.
You want to be realistic in your goals. Resolving to run a 100-mile marathon in a month when you’ve been a couch potato all winter isn’t, and will set you up for quick failure. Once you have your tangible goal, honestly assess what and how long it will take to get there.
Make mini goals for yourself if your end game will take more than a few months as a way to check in with yourself and stay on track.
Bottom line, strive to be in the minority of people who keep their New Year’s resolutions. But know even if you don’t keep every one, the act of making them and striving toward them will have positive effects for you and for others.