The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen appears to take a more professional approach to the welfare of dogs and cats than senior citizens.
PETWORKS and the Hawkins County Humane Society recently pitched their services to the BMA, but members made no snap decisions. They said further investigation is needed before they will act on the future of Mount Carmel animal control services, including an assessment on what repairs are needed at the current animal shelter from a construction expert, as well as a professional cost estimate for those repairs.
But as to the community’s senior citizens, Mayor Pat Stilwell told BMA members that “it’s not like we’re throwing them out or anything” even as she suggested throwing them out of City Hall — once again. The Mount Carmel Senior Center rents the second floor of City Hall for $1 a year, and that lease expires at the end of February. Out of the blue, Mayor Stilwell suggested moving the center into a vacant house the city owns. The house currently serves as the office of Building Inspector Vince Pishner, but the mayor indicated he too could be sent packing.
The Senior Center was housed at City Hall for decades when, six years ago, the BMA moved it out. After a period of bitter infighting, the center was allowed back, but once again seniors are being treated without respect. As with the last time the seniors were given the boot, there has been no previous discussion with center officials about this possibility. The city once contributed $36,000 annually to the center, but over recent years that has been continuously cut. In the current fiscal year, the BMA approved $12,000 — down from $17,000 the previous year.
Alderman Jim Gilliam, who wanted to contribute “zero” to the center in this year’s budget, agreed with the mayor. “That’s a good suggestion,” Gilliam said. “A good place for them. They’ve got a place to walk, barbecue, whatever they want to do,” he said. Gilliam also suggested that the center pay its own utility bills at the house, claiming the center “has $100,000 in the bank.”
Senior Center Director Sue Jarrett says that’s not true. She said the center has been involved in an ongoing fundraising effort to buy a handicapped-accessible van and has about $50,000.
Jarrett said she was caught off guard by the possibility that the center will have to move at the end of the month. It recently had a “soft reopening” for on-premises activities after being closed due to the pandemic. Jarrett said that not a lot of thought went into this suggestion to move into the vacant house. Would it be suitable? Is it accessible by the disabled? Is it equipped to function as a senior center? Does it have sufficient parking for the handicapped?
“I really don’t think they thought this through,” Jarrett said. “We’ve got a good town, and good people in this town, and the Senior Center is providing a service that is needed and necessary. I think it’s a shame that we have been targeted again. It’s devastating to us, and it’s a sad day for the town of Mount Carmel that this is happening all over again.”
Seniors don’t deserve to once again be given short shrift by the BMA.
Unfortunately, they shouldn’t be surprised.