Mount Carmel owes Kenneth Light a vehicle. Light is a Mount Carmel police officer. Because dedicated police officers are on duty 24/7, he didn’t hesitate to act when he saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 11-W. The action he took to save lives cost him his personal vehicle.
It’s an all-too-familiar story on Highway 11-W.
Two years ago, three family members were killed when their vehicle was struck by a pickup traveling on the wrong side of 11-W in Rogersville. The driver of the pickup also died, and a third vehicle was also struck by the pickup, injuring two. That brought to eight the number of people killed along 11-W within two years, prompting the Tennessee Department of Transportation to launch a comprehensive study of the highway.
On Oct. 23, Light was off duty and driving west on 11-W in Mount Carmel when he saw a vehicle approaching from the wrong direction and did the only thing he could do. He slowed in front of the vehicle as it approached and was able to get it stopped. There was no other option to prevent yet another possible tragedy on what is unfortunately still known as Bloody 11-W.
There was a time that so many people died on the highway in Hawkins County that a song was written about it.
But two vehicles stopped in a traffic lane on a four-lane divided highway with a 55 mph speed limit and everyone in a rush, also has consequences. As Light exited his vehicle with the intention of having the wrong-way driver leave the traffic lane, his vehicle was rear-ended. And that vehicle was rear-ended. And two other vehicles were sideswiped to avoid the crash.
Had Light not been where he was, it’s likely the car that rear-ended his vehicle would have hit the wrong-way driver head-on. It’s likely the death tally on Bloody 11-W would have increased.
As a result of the crash, Light lost his only vehicle. And because he only has liability insurance, he’s not expecting to receive any insurance compensation. The loss of his vehicle is an added burden for Light because his wife is pregnant, and they have no way to get their other child to school.
“He acted selflessly, put himself in danger, and probably saved a couple of lives, and now he doesn’t have a vehicle,” said Mount Carmel Police Chief Ken Lunsford. “By doing the right thing, he put himself in a bad situation.”
Anyone else may have just gotten out of the other driver’s way and then called police. Officer Light did his duty. Let’s hope Mount Carmel holds him harmless for it and replaces his vehicle.
As to the driver who started all of this, he is 86 years old. Lots of folks that age are capable of driving safely, but they are in a minority. The driver thought he was turning onto Mount Carmel’s Main Street, and instead, turned onto a dangerous highway.
Tennessee driver’s licenses are renewed every five years with no special provisions for older drivers. That needs to change. Renewal after a certain age should be done in person rather than by mail, as is the case in many states, and senior drivers should be road tested, perhaps even annually past a certain age.
That’s not age discrimination. It’s recognizing the fact that as we age many of us become less capable of making the best decisions behind the wheel. When we can’t make good decisions, we become a danger to ourselves and to others.