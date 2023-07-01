IMG_3781

The Kingsport Senior Center offered 31 day trips in 2022 with 1,106 members participating.

The pandemic kept most of us close to home, and with its passing, thousands of “senior” Kingsport residents are making up for lost time enjoying the many amenities of the Kingsport Senior Center.

By “senior,” we refer to residents over 50 years old. Those over 80, or even 90, consider 50-year-olds as youngsters. But that’s the minimum age to join the center, which has set a record for membership, according to center coordinator Lori Calhoun, at more than 4,600 members. A lot of them are new city residents from other states.

