The pandemic kept most of us close to home, and with its passing, thousands of “senior” Kingsport residents are making up for lost time enjoying the many amenities of the Kingsport Senior Center.
By “senior,” we refer to residents over 50 years old. Those over 80, or even 90, consider 50-year-olds as youngsters. But that’s the minimum age to join the center, which has set a record for membership, according to center coordinator Lori Calhoun, at more than 4,600 members. A lot of them are new city residents from other states.
The Kingsport Senior Center is located on the first floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center at 1200 E. Center St. and boasts a long list of programs, classes and activities, including arts and crafts, games, sports, fitness and cooking, among others. It has five branch sites: Lynn View Community Center, V.O. Dobbins Center, First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
“Our exercise classes are booming,” Calhoun said. “We have a wait list on all of our programs.”
A variety of classes is available at the center, some of which feature physical activity and others that are more mentally stimulating.
“We have aerobics, we have Zumba classes, we have Silver Sneakers classes, we have boom classes. We have a full-blown exercise room where they can come and work out at their leisure or at their pace,” Calhoun said. “We have a clay studio, a woodshop with volunteers designated in there that will help out. We have a computer lab where we have the Kingsport Library coming in to assist with Library Geek. We have all kinds of classes that we’re offering and the computer lab as well.”
To be a member of the Kingsport Senior Center one must be 50 years old or the spouse of a member, fill out an application in person or online (if online, bring ID), visit the center and pay the fee. The membership year correlates with city of Kingsport’s fiscal year, which is from July 1 – June 30. Seniors who get Silver Sneakers through their insurance are eligible for their membership to be free.
When you become a member you get complete access to everything the facility offers, which includes a pool room, card room, exercise room, ceramics studio, lounge, gymnasium, dining hall, atrium, computer lab, and woodshop. Members also get full access to the branch sites and everything they offer. Furthermore, members are able to take classes, attend seminars and events, as well as go on trips.
Upcoming trips include the Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show at Pigeon Forge in July, a biplane tour in August, and a trip to Lake Lure in North Carolina in August.
In partnership with the Times News, the center provides a free monthly newsletter that comes out the last Thursday of every month.
It is inserted in Times News and can be found in the purple newspaper box across from the front office.
Additionally, the newsletter is uploaded on the website under the Newsletter tab at seniors.kingsporttn.gov and can be found on the Times News website.
The center is a valuable community resource for senior citizens, and you’re missing out on a lot of entertainment, education and social activities if you fail to use it.