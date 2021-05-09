Kingsport celebrated its centennial four years ago with a year’s worth of events including the opening of Centennial Park, planned several years in advance by a committee appointed by then-Mayor Dennis Phillips. But another 100-year anniversary has arrived with no fanfare, indeed, not even a mention to our knowledge. Until today.
We are pleased to observe that professional baseball was first played in Kingsport by the Kingsport Indians in the Appalachian League in 1921. Though 100 years later the Kingsport Indians are no more, the league remains, albeit in a far different configuration after dozens of changes in the last century.
Now we have the Kingsport Axmen.
Rounding out the league are the Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets, Johnson City Doughboys, Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, Danville Otterbots, Princeton Whistle Pigs, Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Pulaski River Turtles.
The team names are all changed, and the league is something entirely different. From 1911 to last year, the Appalachian League was affiliated with Minor League Baseball with teams affiliated with Major League teams, operating as a Class D league for many years before being classified as a rookie league in 1963.
In line with a contraction of Minor League Baseball last year, the Appalachian League is now a feeder summer wooden-bat baseball program designed to showcase the talents of rising college freshmen and sophomores for Major League scouts. Today, the reconfigured league is a part of Major League Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.
It will take some getting used to, but then baseball in Kingsport has a history of change. The Kingsport Indians played four years to 1925 when the team went dormant for 12 years, returning as the Kingsport Cherokees from 1938 to 1955 with the exception of the 1942 season as the Kingsport Dodgers, and then, as members of the Mountain States League in 1953 and 1954.
The club was later known as the Kingsport Orioles (1957), Kingsport Pirates (1960-1963), Kingsport Royals (1969-1973) and Kingsport Braves (1974-1979). The Kingsport Mets were members of the Appy League from 1980 to 2020, except for the 1983 season when the New York Mets temporarily relocated the team to Sarasota as the Gulf Coast League Mets, while Kingsport built Hunter Wright Stadium.
But the league left a legacy in Major League Baseball, and on opening day April 1 all 15 teams took the field, and they included 139 Appalachian League alumni. The Minnesota Twins led the way with 16 former Appy League players on their opening day roster, followed by the Houston Astros, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, who each featured 10 to start the 2021 season.
The new format maintains the existing branding of the league, one of the longest standing baseball leagues in the nation, and assures that the Appalachian League will continue to host high-caliber baseball.
The season opens Thursday, June 3, with the Kingsport Axmen hosting the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Season tickets are now available by calling (423) 224-2626.
We can’t wait to see you at the stadium.