“Everybody knew Kenny,” said Scott County Tourism Director Pam Cox of Kenny Fannon, who left the world Oct. 10. Upon meeting Fannon you instantly became his friend, and he would talk with you as if he had known you most of his 90 years.
Fannon once said, “I do this because I just want to leave this place a little bit better than when I got here.” He was true to his word. “He was Mr. Duffield,” Cox said of him; that and much more.
He was a Korean War veteran who was instrumental in the Veterans Day celebration in Scott County and helped with many other veterans events in the area. He was also a dedicated member of the community who served on the board of directors for Duffield Volunteer Fire and Rescue for many years and was an associate member of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, among other clubs and organizations.
He was the creator and longtime organizer of Duffield’s largest event, Duffield Daze, which he started in 1981 as a way to give back to the community through a family-friendly event. Fannon said his goal was to provide an event for the community and make Scott County just a little better in the end. “As long as I’m able, I’m going to keep going on, I reckon,” Fannon said. “Somebody will have to take over one day, but we’ve got some good people to step in, so I’m not worried about it.”
He was a railroad historian who, along with his grandson Ruston, preserved the history of the railroad in Southwest Virginia through a robust collection of railroad artifacts at the Fannon Railroad Museum. The museum includes refurbished authentic railcars, engines and the depot seen in the 1980s movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter” about country legend Loretta Lynn.
“I worked for the railroad for 34 years. Kenny never did work for the railroad,” said longtime friend Joe Fuller. “But he knew more about the railroad than some of us that worked there because of his studies and things he displayed.” Fannon was always willing to lend a piece of railroad history, Cox said, while sharing all he could about the subject.
The collection also includes a refurbished authentic N&W Railroad caboose, a diesel engine from Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Scotia, Kentucky, and a tender car from ETW&NC, called the Tweetsie Line. The depot is filled with old photographs, lanterns, whistles, schedules and anything else connected to the railroad. The Fannons regularly provided railroad programs at Natural Tunnel State Park and the Southwest Virginia Museum, as well as civic clubs and schools.
But mostly, Fuller said, Fannon was a friend to anyone because he loved talking to people. “He would talk to anybody,” Fuller said. “He would carry on a conversation, and most of the time it led to railroading. He was just a well-liked fella that made friends with whomever he met.”
“You just don’t find that kind of spirit and commitment anymore,” Cox said. “He is going to be missed.”
Indeed.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.