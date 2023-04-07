Dangers of Vaping

Kingsport City Schools Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash, left in blue, makes a school safety presentation to the Kingsport Board of Education. From left to right are Nash, board Vice President Todd Golden, President Melissa Woods, Superintendent Chris Hampton and member Brandon Fletcher. Also there but obscured by others were members Julie Byers and Jim Welch.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times-News

Jim Nash has a tough job, one that at times fills him with dread. “I have lots of concerns as a dad, but that’s my biggest one,” Nash said of vaping and fentanyl use by children in Kingsport City Schools. “I am very concerned we might have a young person die.”

That’s something we all need to pay attention to when it is said by the chief student services officer for Kingsport City Schools, the person responsible for the leadership, development, organization, planning and overall management of student support and engagement services.

