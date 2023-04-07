Kingsport City Schools Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash, left in blue, makes a school safety presentation to the Kingsport Board of Education. From left to right are Nash, board Vice President Todd Golden, President Melissa Woods, Superintendent Chris Hampton and member Brandon Fletcher. Also there but obscured by others were members Julie Byers and Jim Welch.
Jim Nash has a tough job, one that at times fills him with dread. “I have lots of concerns as a dad, but that’s my biggest one,” Nash said of vaping and fentanyl use by children in Kingsport City Schools. “I am very concerned we might have a young person die.”
That’s something we all need to pay attention to when it is said by the chief student services officer for Kingsport City Schools, the person responsible for the leadership, development, organization, planning and overall management of student support and engagement services.
Nash is on the front line of combating drug use in our schools, and he knows of what he speaks — that right now, detectors in bathrooms at Dobyns-Bennett High School are reporting 50 to 60 incidents of vaping every day. He knows that in just a single recent incident at D-B, students ended up in a local emergency room from sharing a vaping device.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that between July 2019 and September 2021 there was a 94% increase in overdose deaths of middle and high school teens. Of the 1,146 adolescent overdose deaths in 2021, 77% involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Fentanyl is typically smuggled into the U.S. by Mexican drug cartels. While it used to be laced into the hardest drugs like heroin, the cartels now mass-produce fentanyl pills in rainbow colors to mimic prescription pills, targeting kids foolish enough to experiment.
Nash said the ongoing and ever-evolving effort to keep students safe includes plans to expand the number of resource officers and ensure the presence of drug overdose reverser Narcan in all the system’s schools. As a nearly 30-year school system employee, former building administrator and parent, Nash said his biggest fear is THC-laced vaping and any form or amount of fentanyl.
“We will continue to be transparent, and we will continue to be direct,” Superintendent of Schools Chris Hampton said.
“In recent months, multiple KCS students have required medical transport in response to vaping such substances,” Nash told the Kingsport Board of Education during his most recent student safety report. “It’s just a very concerning time.”
Nash said vaping of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and anything that could contain even a trace of fentanyl can cause problems.
He said his heart practically stopped recently when a school bus driver reported an unresponsive student during his morning run. It turned out to be a seizure unrelated to drugs, but Nash said he at first feared the worst.
Board Vice President Todd Golden advises parents to be proactive. “Don’t assume it’s not your kid. Go through their stuff,” Golden said.
Good advice from Golden.
Nash said he recently participated in an exercise that showed where people can hide drugs. He said hoodies can be used to vape through the strings.
Nash said fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, which BOE President Melissa Woods said means a piece of fentanyl about the size of a grain of salt can kill.
There are plenty of websites with information on how you can help protect your children. Here’s one of them: www.scad coalition.org.