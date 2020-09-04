“Virtual will never be as good as face-to-face,” Kingsport Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse told the Kingsport Board of Education in announcing that in-person learning is returning to city schools.
For the majority of America’s schools, that’s an understatement. As the Wall Street Journal wrote in early June, “This spring, America took an involuntary crash course in remote learning. With the school year now winding down, the grade from students, teachers, parents and administrators is already in: It was a failure.”
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on education issues rooted in local communities. It also sees limited success in remote learning. “More than a dozen national surveys of teachers, parents, students, and school administrators conducted over the past few months offer the clearest initial tally of successes and failures ... the reality of remote instruction was somewhat more complicated than outright failure.
“Teachers in two separate surveys estimated that only about 60 percent of their students were regularly participating or engaging in distance learning. Two-thirds to three-quarters of teachers said their students were less engaged during remote instruction than before the pandemic, and that engagement declined even further over the course of the semester.
“The surveys offer more evidence that educators were right to worry that remote learning would exacerbate inequities. Over and over, Black and Hispanic students and students from low-income families faced more roadblocks to learning, driven in part by gaps in access to technology and the internet. And engagement with schoolwork was relatively low across the board, reflecting the challenges of keeping students engaged in a chaotic time and of teaching from a distance,” Chalkbeat reported.
Writes a home-school mother in The Atlantic magazine, “One-size-fits-all education barely works in a classroom, but it is completely unmanageable with kids spread out across their various households working independently.”
This information reflects outcomes overall and not necessarily the experience of parents who focus on guiding their children through virtual learning. Of about 7,700 students, about 23% — more than 1,700 — are enrolled in Kingsport’s Virtual Academy. It may be more if the coronavirus takes down teaching staff in coming weeks and months.
Students in grades pre-K to 5 returned full-time Aug. 31, while those in grades 6-12 returned on a hybrid schedule. Students in group A — whose last names begin with letters A-J — will go in-person Monday and Tuesday and be virtual Wednesday through Friday.
Those in group B — whose last names begin with letters K-Z — will go virtual Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday. Accommodations will be made for students in the same household with different last names.
Let’s hope this approach survives the virus. Bristol and Sullivan County are already operating on in-person and hybrid plans that put most county students back in the classroom where, as a captive audience, they have the best opportunity to learn.