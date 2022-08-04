Our public schools have mostly settled down from COVID-related disruptions and are either open or about to be. That means early-morning and late-afternoon traffic congestion as kids who walk to school come and go, buses are everywhere, and, it seems, everyone’s in a hurry. Two words come to mind: SLOW DOWN!
Monday, as Kingsport schools opened, we saw city police writing tickets near two elementary schools reminding drivers to pay attention to those 25 mph zones. City and county police will be patrolling various school zones and actively enforcing traffic violations. Motorists are urged to slow down, be observant, obey all traffic laws, and drive with an increased level of situational awareness, especially around school zones.
They also should pay attention to the Hands Free Tennessee law which, among other things, makes it illegal to have a cellphone in your hand while driving. A first-time offense is a $50 fine, a third-time or higher offense or an offense resulting in a crash is a $100 fine. But if they catch you with phone in hand in a school zone, it’s a $200 fine.
When a school bus is stopped with the lights flashing and stop sign extended, ALL drivers must also stop, regardless whether they are behind or approaching the bus. It’s just a no-brainer; the safety of children trumps your need to get to wherever you are going.
Parents should caution their children waiting for a bus to never stand on the shoulder of the road and to always stay on the sidewalk or, if along a highway, a safe distance back. As we get into the fall and winter, make sure your children who ride a bus wear light-colored jackets and coats so that motorists can more easily see them.
AAA says that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods or fail to slow down, putting children at risk. When you’re in a school zone you must maintain focus and eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds is enough to strike a child darting across the street. Be prepared for that.
Check for children on the sidewalk and watch for bicycles. Children on bikes are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Your best bet is to change your daily commute if it passes through a school zone.
After school, those areas are always congested with parents and buses picking up children. If you’re dropping off, don’t double park and don’t load or unload children across the street from the school. Check with other parents about carpooling.
According to the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives going to or from school are 4 to 7 years old, and they’re walking. A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe.
Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you and possibly into the path of moving traffic. In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield.
Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians, and always use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.