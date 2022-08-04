CrossingGuard

When a school bus is stopped with the lights flashing and stop sign extended, ALL drivers must also stop. (Metro Creative Connection)

 Metro Creative Connection

Our public schools have mostly settled down from COVID-related disruptions and are either open or about to be. That means early-morning and late-afternoon traffic congestion as kids who walk to school come and go, buses are everywhere, and, it seems, everyone’s in a hurry. Two words come to mind: SLOW DOWN!

Monday, as Kingsport schools opened, we saw city police writing tickets near two elementary schools reminding drivers to pay attention to those 25 mph zones. City and county police will be patrolling various school zones and actively enforcing traffic violations. Motorists are urged to slow down, be observant, obey all traffic laws, and drive with an increased level of situational awareness, especially around school zones.

