Did you know that at every Dobyns-Bennett football game there is at least one doctor and an ambulance with paramedics, as well as an athletic trainer, eight to 10 police officers and 10-12 security personnel?
We didn’t, until we called area high schools to inquire about emergency medical services in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s collapse at a Monday Night NFL game.
More than most sports, football players are subject to severe injuries including cardiac arrest, as in the case of a Las Vegas high school student who collapsed and died during a varsity football game Jan. 5. Every year, sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of over 2,000 children and teens in the U.S. Basketball is by far the highest risk sport for cardiac arrest.
We found that area high schools take very seriously the risk that sports players are under.
“For varsity football games we always have at least one doctor on the sideline,” Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said. “We have an athletic trainer, usually two. We have eight to 10 Kingsport Police Department officers, 10-12 people from Axis Security, and we have EMS on site for every game. That’s an ambulance with personnel.”
At West Ridge, Athletic Director Anthony Richardson said trainers are on site whenever the Wolves have an athletic event. “At varsity football games, we have one doctor on the sidelines, sometimes more than one,” Richardson said. “We also have EMS and fire department personnel on site.”
At Daniel Boone High in Washington County, a team doctor is on site for football games along with a trainer.
“For any contact sport at Daniel Boone, we will have an athletic trainer present,” Trailblazers Athletic Director Danny Good said. The trainer is certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and experienced with the automated external defibrillator. “We will also have EMS on site. We do this even with a large cross country event.”
Things can get more challenging during the spring, when multiple events can take place at the same time, Good said. “Our trainer, Craig Moorhouse, is there for every home event we have. Every coach knows where he is located and that he will be on the premises.”
Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said administrators try to be prepared and learn from other situations.
“We always want to learn and improve,” Turner said. “We look at our protocols and make sure we have things in place. We hope something bad doesn’t happen, but if it does we don’t want to panic. We want to have a plan in place.”
David Crockett High School Athletic Director Josh Kite said the school plans ahead before teams begin playing.
“We have a checklist we go through before the season starts,” Kite said. “We have a trainer on the staff, and the opposing team will bring a trainer. We have a team doctor, and usually the opposing team will have a team doctor as well.”
Kite said those plans were put to the test during the recent football season when the Pioneers were playing a makeshift home game in Erwin.
“We had an incident at Unicoi County with a kid going down,” Kite said. “We had several medical professionals assist with the situation, and they did a tremendous job. When you witness what happened (with Hamlin), that’s why it’s so important to have these people on standby at all times. You have to be prepared.”
Tennessee state law requires every public school to have an automated external defibrillator present on school grounds. But it’s gratifying to know that when our children take to the sports field, professional medical assistance is standing by.