With all of our ability we should oppose the movement to transform American history. History is history. It is the past, and no matter how much some folks try to erase it, that’s simply not going to happen.
And it shouldn’t. We learn from history. Most importantly, we learn from the worst parts of history and (hopefully) learn what is not to be repeated. The artifacts of history, whether seen as good or bad, should be preserved so that new generations learn and protect the future. We should be thankful that some of what has been left behind continues to offend; powerful lessons overcome the passage of time, which brings us to a mural at the former Sullivan North High School.
Art students created that mural shortly after North opened in 1980. It depicts historical figures including Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson and Ronald Reagan, as well as the space shuttle and representations of the wild west and various other images. It is a history lesson, and we certainly need more of those. But if Sevier PTSA President Kim McDavid-Wolfe has her way, it will be removed.
Why?
“It is our belief that the building should feel new and improved from top to bottom,” she said. As well, she said the mural could be considered politically incorrect.
Heaven forbid! History that’s politically incorrect? Gasp!
Political correctness has been taken to the point of absurdity.
“The dated — and somewhat controversial due to the huge portrait of Robert E. Lee and no portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sevier housing a larger amount of African American families — mural should be removed or updated,” McDavid-Wolfe said. We assume Lee is pictured as to represent the Civil War. What does King have to do with that? Is it also politically incorrect that Lincoln is represented but not Jefferson Davis?
“It was designed by students, so why not carry on that tradition and Sevier students create their own mural in that area once they enter their new building,” McDavid-Wolfe said. “A professional photograph can be taken of the current one and displayed in an area that honors Sullivan North and their alumni while also given to those who wish to preserve it.”
Nonsense. History is not to be “updated.” It’s to be remembered precisely as it was.
We will give McDavid-Wolfe credit for the idea that today’s students create their own mural. But let it coexist with the other. We’d be willing to bet that one created in our charged political climate of today will be offensive to the next generation, if not to many in the present.
We stand with board member Todd Golden, who says the mural should stay — both as art and as history. “Is there an all-inclusive list of who has to be included to be politically correct? I’m tired of rewriting history,” Golden said of the mural, which includes Santa Claus. “I’m not touching the mural. History is history, warts and all.”
We have to wonder if the students are concerned about the alleged political incorrectness of the mural. We’d bet they aren’t. But we’d also bet they would welcome the chance to create their own.
Since Kingsport purchased North from Sullivan County in 2016, city school officials have consistently said the mural will remain as is.
We trust them to keep their word.