Kingsport School Board members will get a feel for being on live cameras later this month when they meet with the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen in a joint meeting at City Hall to publicly discuss the city’s updated school facilities plan. If you pay taxes to the city, it’s a meeting you shouldn’t miss.
Members of the BMA are used to their meetings being broadcast live, but school board members have yet to do so, though they’ve been talking about it on and off for years. Now comes a great idea for making it happen without spending tens of thousands of dollars to equip the school board’s meeting room in the Press Building, a facility above the Chamber of Commerce.
It’s an option school system and city leaders are pondering as the school board moves toward offering the public 22 livestreams a year, a meeting and work session each month except for no work sessions in November and December, plus any called meetings or called work sessions.
The school system already broadcasts work sessions and meetings live on 90.3 FM, WCSK, the Dobyns-Bennett High School radio station that transmits from atop Bays Mountain. President Melissa Woods said that will continue whether the meetings remain in the Tennessee Room or move to City Hall. But livestreaming is something BOE Vice President Todd Golden and member Julie Byers strongly support.
“At this point, any livestream would be better than what we have,” Golden said during the work session, pointing out that parents and the public should be able to see photos, charts and graphs as in presentations on school safety, the third-grade retention law and the quarterly financial report.
“I just want the parents to be able to see,” Golden said.
Earlier in the work session, the BOE discussed one possible plan to spend $50,000 to $100,000 to put cameras and other livestreaming equipment in the school system’s meeting room in the Central Office.
Otherwise, needed upgrades would be about $30,000, mostly for new projectors.
Superintendent Chris Hampton told the board that City Manager Chris McCartt recently expressed potential interest and support for the idea of the school board livestreaming its meetings from the City Hall meeting room, which is already set up for that for that purpose. Woods asked that Hampton further explore the matter with McCartt.
“We both agreed,” McCartt said. “Because the room is already set up for BMA meetings to be televised, it seemed logical for the BOE to use the space should they desire to do so.”
It’s something the school board should move on quickly and save money. The two bodies generally do not meet the same night.
As to the joint meeting this month, it will focus on elementary schools. Questions to be answered by the study include whether the school system needs an additional elementary school in the greater Colonial Heights area since the system’s newest school, Adams Elementary in the Rock Springs area, is full. Another issue is if a new elementary school is needed near Indian Springs because of the pending Fieldcrest annexation and housing development plans.