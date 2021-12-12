Never have the differences between the two major political parties been more stark. Even if you don’t know who you’re voting for, you generally know what your vote will support.
But in so-called nonpartisan elections you may not have a clue, especially in local school board elections where generally there’s not a lot of campaigning. That’s partly why the state has allowed for partisan school board elections. Not that they truly ever were nonpartisan, but it was by state decree that you couldn’t know what political party philosophy they followed.
Particularly given national news coverage of issues in our schools, it didn’t take long for political parties statewide to react. The Republican and Democratic parties in Washington and Sullivan counties and the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol will be fielding partisan candidates for upcoming school board races.
The Kingsport Board of Education has gone on record as opposing this change, but it’s long past time we knew where school board candidates stood politically, which tells us much about how they will vote. Pretending that they left their politics at the boardroom door didn’t make it so.
As Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said, “The longstanding authority granted by the legislature for county political parties to nominate candidates for local offices does not restrict or remove the ability of local citizens to choose who they want representing them in public office. The local citizens of each county political party have the right to choose if they want to nominate candidates. Each candidate has the right to choose to seek the nomination of a political party or run as an independent. And voters ultimately have the right to choose to vote for a political party nominee or independent candidate” for any public office, including school boards.
One other factor in school board elections remains of concern, that being whether former teachers and principals belong on a school board.
School board members have full control over our schools, and there is no more important institution in the lives of our children.
Many parents pay little attention to their school board, which is a huge mistake.
School boards determine everything from the quality of school buildings to the textbooks your child reads to the superintendent that ultimately hires the teachers.
School boards are elected to represent the public interest. That is, or should be, their primary responsibility. But whose interests do former teachers represent? The public’s, or those of their former colleagues and their former union?
There’s a conflict of interest there, and there shouldn’t be. In most cases a school district employee can’t be a board member in their district. This means that a teacher, principal, librarian, custodian or anyone else who works in a school in their district cannot serve on their school board unless they resign from their employed position. Should that also be true for former district employees?