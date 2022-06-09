Over the 105 years that Kingsport has been incorporated, a group of folks who told everyone of their love for it demonstrated it by doing everything in their power to support and grow the city. Sam Anderson, who left us May 31, was among them.
Samuel Harold Anderson Jr. was born in Kingsport in 1926 and spent most of the next 95 years making it a better place. He graduated early from Dobyns-Bennett High School so that he could serve in World War II. After his service to our country began an exceptional career as an auto dealer in 1960. He was president of Anderson Ford for 35 years. He was past chairman and director of Brown Leasing Co. Inc., Sullivan Lands Inc., Fairway Ford, Volkswagen of Kingsport, and Courtesy Chevrolet, Cadillac and Subaru of Kingsport.
As part of his civic contributions, Sam was a past president of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and was given a lifetime membership. He was past president of Kingsport Kiwanis, Junior Achievement, and the Holston Valley Community Hospital foundation board. He was Kingsport’s “Young Man of the Year” in 1961. He served on the boards of the YMCA, Kingsport Safety Council, Downtown Model City Coalition, Community Chest (now United Way) and Tocqueville Society.
He was a past director of First National Bank and First American National Bank Tri-Cities and chairman of Heritage Federal Savings and Loan. He served on the First American Bank corporate board. He was a member and past president of both the Kingsport and Tennessee Automobile Dealers’ Associations and served 24 years on the Tennessee State Motor Vehicle Commission. He was a recipient of the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame, Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame, Kingsport Community Foundation, KOSBE Caped Crusader, and Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow awards. He and wife DeLois will be awarded posthumously the “Kingsport’s Best Award” for a Legacy of Philanthropy.
The three constants in Sam’s life were faith, family and community, and his motto was “Put Christ first in your life.” He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, which he served as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher. He chaired many committees and led several fund drives for the church. He was president of Holston Presbytery Camp in Banner Elk, where he also served 10 years on the board of trustees at Lees-McRae College. He was a trustee of the Edgar Tufts Memorial Association, and he and and DeLois received the Edgar Tufts Foundation Medal.
A combined celebration of life service to honor both Sam and his late wife DeLois Hicks Anderson will be held June 18 at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport at 11 a.m.
Kingsport has many public spaces, and one of them ought to be dedicated to those who gave so much of themselves to Kingsport.
Perhaps a series of stones could hold their names. Sam Anderson’s name should be on one of the first bricks placed.