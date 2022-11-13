If you’re feeling a bit down about the upcoming holidays, perhaps because you’ve no one to share them with, may we suggest a cure? The Salvation Army can provide you with a family to send gifts to and a way to help others in need throughout the year. Giving unto others is a sure cure for the doldrums.
The Salvation Army brings together folks who need help and those willing to provide it. Thanks to providers who are given the joy and satisfaction of delivering Christmas to needy children, each year hundreds of children in this region have a gift with their name on it.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has launched its annual Angel Tree program with the theme “Love Beyond Christmas,” say Captains Aaron Abram and wife, Rebekah. In the Kingsport service area, 85 more families than last year are hoping someone will pull their children’s names off the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees.
Last year, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport served 582 angels, not counting the emergency cases after the program’s signup period. This year there are 475 angels ready and waiting to be adopted with more than 100 family applications yet to be entered into the system.
“We’re anticipating our numbers to be a lot higher. We know we have 85 more families this year over last year, and they’re not small families. We’re still working to get them all into the system, so we can get those angels on the trees,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram.
Beginning Nov. 15, additional Angel Trees will go up at Walmart locations in Kingsport and Rogersville. Each angel represents a local child whose Christmas will depend on the kindness of strangers.
“I’m intimidated by the number of applications and families in need. But there’s no doubt in my mind the Kingsport community will step up, and God will provide for them everything these families need,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram.
Each Angel Tree tag includes a child’s name, age, gender and gift suggestions.
Each applicant, verified and cross-referenced with other agencies to avoid duplication and maximize impact, was asked to provide suggestions for each child to include “something you want, something you need, something to wear and something to read.”
The goal for the Abrams and their team at Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is to see every angel adopted — and the gifts returned by Thursday, Dec. 8.
Another way to help the region’s needy is to volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign, which begins Nov. 18 with locations at Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby, and revs up to full speed the next day with 15 locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
This year’s Red Kettle goal in Kingsport remains the same as the past two years at $125,000, Capt. Aaron Abram said.
To reach that number, the Salvation Army needs bell ringers.
“When volunteers ring bells, it’s more of a sprint for them versus a marathon for a paid bell ringer. When you give two hours, four hours or even a whole day, one time, especially if you bring a group of people and split those up, you get the chance to have some fun and start a new tradition,” Capt. Aaron Abram said.
You may sign up to man a kettle at registertoring.com. There, volunteers can choose their date, a location and a block of time to volunteer.
“If they can’t get through on Register to Ring or don’t have access to it, they can call our office at 423-246-6671 and we can get them signed up,” said Capt. Aaron Abram.
The iconic red kettles are manned daily, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.