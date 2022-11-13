Kettles still at heart of Salvation Army campaign

In this file photo, Salvation Army advisory board member Sam Jones, right, and other members of Vietnam Veterans of America’s Chapter 979 volunteer as bell ringers at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.

 File photo

If you’re feeling a bit down about the upcoming holidays, perhaps because you’ve no one to share them with, may we suggest a cure? The Salvation Army can provide you with a family to send gifts to and a way to help others in need throughout the year. Giving unto others is a sure cure for the doldrums.

The Salvation Army brings together folks who need help and those willing to provide it. Thanks to providers who are given the joy and satisfaction of delivering Christmas to needy children, each year hundreds of children in this region have a gift with their name on it.

