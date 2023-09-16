Has anyone said “Merry Christmas” to you of late? We know it’s early, but we all feel a bit of a turn in the weather, and that’s when thoughts return to the holiday season.
And it’s when an entire army gears up to start marching — The Salvation Army.
To be sure, The Salvation Army works every day of the week, every week of the year, to help those in need. But while it varies by donation category, the last quarter of the year is the overall holiday fundraising time frame for The Salvation Army, and soon you’ll be able to sign up to volunteer to ring bells, adopt angels, and help make Christmas something it otherwise would not be for millions.
You, our readers, are an incredible part of this effort every year, and it’s time to begin thinking about how you can partner with The Salvation Army, even as local families begin registering online for the its Angel Tree program, which provides gifts for needy children.
When families register, their tags are then printed and go into local businesses and churches, where sponsors adopt them and bring gifts back to The Salvation Army for distribution. Families can register their children up to 15 years old to receive gifts as part of the Angel Tree program. Families can register at saangeltree.org.
As this year’s campaign approaches, here’s some background on what is the largest non-government provider of social services in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world. With expenditures including operating costs of more than $3.6 billion in 2022, The Salvation Army assists more than 32 million people in the U.S. alone. It is a Protestant Christian Church organization headquartered in London, England, where it began in 1865. It operates in 133 countries.
In addition to funding feeding centers, homeless shelters, rehabilitation and community centers, and disaster relief, the organization establishes refugee camps, especially among displaced people in Africa. It is the fourth-largest charity in the U.S. with private donations in excess of $2 billion.
The Salvation Army refers to its ministers as officers including ordination of women. When they are acting in their official capacities, they can often be recognized by the color-coded epaulettes on their white uniform dress shirts with the letter “S” embroidered in white. Officer ranks mirror military ranks.
Throughout the world, The Salvation Army operates churches, summer camps, adult daycare centers, homeless hostels, residential addiction dependency programs, and homes for children, the elderly, mothers and babies. It operates women’s and men’s refuge centers, general hospitals, schools, maternity hospitals, after-school programs, food pantries, and even overnight warming and cooling stations.
The general is the head of The Salvation Army, which divides itself geographically into five world zones, with each further divided into territories, then divisions and subdivisions. In 2018, it had 111,859 employees, 17,168 active officers, 9,775 retired officers, 1,050 cadets, 175,811 adherents, 411,327 junior soldiers, and 1.2 million senior soldiers.
It is difficult to imagine the impact The Salvation Army has had on the world over 158 years, but it mainly serves as a funnel, guiding your volunteer support and money to where it’s most needed. We look forward to partnering with The Salvation Army again this year in again asking your support. You can do so right now at salvationarmyusa.org.