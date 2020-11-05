Meeting Ruth Montgomery with her charm and beaming smile for the first time in her later years left you with a strong impression of the teacher she was, someone who was articulate, intelligent and poised. She did not present as a politician. Indeed, a comment on her obituary described her as “such a sweet woman with a caring heart.” And that she was.
But Montgomery was a veteran of more than two decades of battles in local and state politics, and those who worked with her and even against her held her in high esteem, because she earned it.
She lived a long life of service, leaving us Oct. 29 at age 92. She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University and received her master’s degree from the College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She taught business subjects at Dobyns-Bennett High School and Clinton High School and was honored as ETSU’s 1988 Outstanding Alumna. She was a member of the UT College of Business Hall of Fame.
From 1972 through 1980, she served on the Sullivan County Commission. She left to become a state representative for eight years and then won a term as state senator. She was then elected mayor of Kingsport, serving two terms and retiring from public service in 1999.
With her extensive political experience, Montgomery was a strong mayor, working to set the stage for a renewed period of growth for Kingsport. She served as president of the Auxiliary to the Tennessee Dental Association, and as national president of the Auxiliary to the American Dental Association. Her late husband, Dr. Robert H. Montgomery, was a well-known Kingsport dentist.
She also served as president of both the Kingsport and the Tennessee League of Women Voters. She was a past president of Kingsport Tomorrow and was a member of the first class of Leadership Kingsport. She was active in the Rotary Club of Kingsport and the Kingsport Garden Club. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
“She was just a wonderful, gracious, dignified, outgoing person who loved Kingsport,” Mayor Pat Shull said of her. “She served in a variety of positions. She was known for her attention to detail and integrity, her good will. When you’re in politics, you can get in fights with people, but that wasn’t her. She had the ability to get along and be productive.”
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, served with Montgomery when he was governor. “Ruth Montgomery was a member of the Tennessee General Assembly during several of its most productive years,” Alexander said. “She helped to enact the Better Schools Program, rewarding outstanding teaching and three road programs that paid for the Quad City Beltway, a new system of four-lane highways in Upper East Tennessee. Ruth was effective, polite and widely respected by her colleagues. Honey and I join in sending to her family our great respect for her life.”
State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, called Montgomery “an incredible lady.” “She showed a great deal of intrinsic leadership,” Hulsey said. “She proved that in so many facets, not just at the state legislature but in city government and her personal life. I hate to lose her. My heart goes out to her family.”
Ruth Montgomery achieved distinction in a life dedicated to her family and friends, her community and state. We join in mourning her passing and celebrating her life.