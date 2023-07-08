By and large, Kingsport residents were unaware that Fort Henry Mall was in deep trouble when Hull Property Group of Georgia acquired it in 2016, touting its success in “repositioning failing malls.”
The next year, anchor store Sears closed. Four years later another anchor store, JCPenney, was out.
Despite Hull investing more than $5 million in renovating the mall, the closings have continued to the point residents wonder if the mall can get back on its feet. But in March, the city said its economic development efforts were paying off in a variety of ways, announcing five active projects in the works for the mall.
One would renovate the former JCPenney space, two would add square footage to the mall, and two others would involve developing outparcels.
The first of those initiatives is now a reality. AJM, a limited liability corporation with the same address as the corporate offices of Rural King in Illinois, has purchased the former JCPenney property for more than $2.6 million. Rural King is specifically referenced in documents filed in the office of the Sullivan County Register of Deeds, as a potential occupant of the building.
Rural King operates 135 stores including at Norton, Bristol and Morristown. Founded in 1960 as a farm supply business, today Rural King sells work clothing and work boots, equine and pet supplies, live chicks and rabbits, hunting equipment and supplies, firearms and ammunition, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools and fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers, agricultural chemicals, and many other farm and home supplies. It also sells toys, especially around the holidays. One of Rural King’s notable sales tactics is offering free coffee and popcorn to customers inside its stores.
The mall opened in 1976 and currently has but two anchor stores, Belk and Dunham’s Sports. If Rural King comes, and that’s yet to be confirmed, it will have a third, which will also draw from Johnson City.
And that will be a tremendous shot in the arm. If other initiatives involving the mall come through, it will regain impetus, which John Rose, the city’s economic development director, said would be a “game changer.”
Why did Fort Henry Mall begin to decline? One factor was local competition. But malls — and retail stores across the country — continue to suffer due to the rise of online shopping, which advanced during the pandemic as folks stayed home.
In trying to meet that competition, local retail, big-box stores especially, have cut back inventory on less popular products to save costs, driving even more shoppers online for hard-to-find goods.
As shopping malls become increasingly empty, the cost of maintaining them becomes higher. Online sources say that as well, malls have struggled to keep up with changing tastes and trends, like fashion.
But there’s hope.
Malls can make a comeback by changing the way they operate, adding more entertainment options, becoming more community focused by hosting regular events, offering services that cater to the local area, incorporating more technology, and providing the kind of service you can’t get online.
Hull has long said it needed to find the right combination of stores. As a general merchandise store, Rural King would be a good fit for Kingsport.