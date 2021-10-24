William Cobb was born near Norfolk, Virginia, around 1732 and in 1770 moved to the Watauga Settlement with his wife, three children and father, Benjamin. The cities of Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Piney Flats are part of what was the Watauga Settlement.
Cobb built his home, Rocky Mount, between the Holston and Watauga rivers, and it became a part of history that remains so that, to our great fortune, we can experience it and life as it was 250 years ago. The original building was replaced by the current structure about 1821, preserving the site of the first capital of the Southwest Territory from 1790 until 1796 when it was admitted to the U.S. as the state of Tennessee. It is a living museum that recreates the year 1791 when William Blount was in residence as the state’s first governor.
If we do not know our past, it is difficult, to say the least, to plan for our future. To that end, the Rocky Mount Historical Association has purchased 15 acres of historic Tennessee farmland that will provide a buffer between the site and museum, and nearby residential development. And you can be part of this important effort.
The added property carries its own impressive history as part of Tennessee’s oldest documented farm, established in 1775. The property includes an early 1900s red tobacco barn and an artesian spring and pond. Research by the Rocky Mount Historical Association shows this property was originally connected to the Cobb/Massengill family and could possibly predate 1775.
The land lies on the opposite side of Hyder Hill Road from Rocky Mount’s historic structures, which have been facing increasing pressure from encroaching residential development. As a follow-up to earlier acquisitions, this purchase will give Rocky Mount a complete strip of land along the entire north side of Hyder Hill. It’s a “significant moment for Rocky Mount,” said Cody Boring, the association’s executive director.
“We understand that commercial and residential development are a part of a growing community, but we strongly believe in the importance of preserving our history and ensuring it is never forgotten,” Boring said. “We are proud to have taken this important step to ensure today’s visitors and future generations will continue to experience the special ambiance of our treasured historic site.”
The association purchased the property, which had been owned by the late Sally Massengill, from the Bachman family for $365,000. It raised funds through a capital campaign with its current and prior board members, collecting enough pledges to go toward the expansion of Rocky Mount. A committee of board members is compiling a strategic plan for the best use of the new land.
The 15 acres will not only help Rocky Mount preserve and protect the historic homestead and its natural habitats, but they will also enable Rocky Mount to build on longtime relationships and form new community partnerships. These include educational institutions and nature programs. The newly acquired property will require additional funds, resources and work so it can become more of an integrated part of Rocky Mount.
Restoring the barn is one of the association’s first priorities, and to that end, “residents and businesses in our region have a wonderful opportunity to participate in this initiative to help keep history alive by making a donation,” Boring said. “Every dollar contributed to this cause will represent an investment in a site that played a vital role in our region’s history even before the state of Tennessee was formed.”
The association is accepting donations at rockymountmuseum.com and will continue to share with the community plans for the property along with the way donors will be recognized. Rocky Mount conducts daily tours and hosts multiple special events throughout the year. The site is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission, which owns it.
The work being done at Rocky Mount protects the cultural and scientific importance of this unique site and provides a link to the roots of the region and state. It matters how we build our communities and how we preserve them. Every resident of the region owns this heritage and has a vested interest in preserving it.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.