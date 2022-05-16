Even if you’re “not from around here,” you know of the Carter Family, most certainly if you’re a country music fan. And if you are from this region, it’s a point of pride that we’re home to the Carter Family Fold, a musical performance and concert venue dedicated to the preservation and performance of old-time country and bluegrass music and the family that helped develop it.
Located at Hiltons, just over the Scott County line and adjacent to A.P. Carter’s former general store, the Fold honors the original Carter Family of A.P., Sara and Maybelle, who in 1927 were among the earliest recording artists in country music. The Fold was founded by Janette Carter, daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, in 1979.
Janette’s daughter, Rita Forrester, is now executive director and continues its mission. For instance, she will be part of the discussion June 18 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in a Zoom presentation of “Keep on the Sunny Side,” the story and music of the original Carter Family. You can find more information about it on the Carter Family Fold Facebook page.
An offshoot of the legendary Carter Family, the Carter Sisters consisted of Helen, June and Anita Carter, the three daughters of original Carter Family member Maybelle Carter, with whom they often performed, and Ezra Carter.
June, of course, married Johnny Cash, and they often showed up largely unannounced to perform at the Fold, formerly one of the region’s best hidden secrets but not anymore.
Now comes the commonwealth of Virginia to honor Forrester, granddaughter of A.P. and Sara, for continuing her family’s music tradition in the hills of Scott County. The Outstanding Virginian Committee, along with the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, have announced that Forrester is the 2022 recipient of the Virginia General Assembly’s annual award.
The honor is given to those whose “distinguished contributions, outstanding achievements, and dedicated leadership serve as an inspiration to all civic- minded citizens.”
“We’re proud to have such a wonderful member of the commonwealth be honored as this year’s Outstanding Virginian,” said John B. Adams Jr., chair of the committee. “Rita Forrester and her family have provided generations of Virginians with bluegrass music through their enduring family legacy.”
Rita was born in Southwest Virginia near the ancestral home of the Carter Family where the Carters have lived since the American Revolution. She emcees the shows at the Carter Fold, books the performers, and supervises staff and volunteers as the Fold hosts more than 50,000 visitors from the U.S. and beyond annually.
Forrester is also the niece of Maybelle Carter and the cousin of June Carter Cash. The Carter Family is known for its revolutionary recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole with songs such as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Wildwood Flower” and “Keep on the Sunny Side.” The family band’s famed 1927 Bristol Sessions made Bristol the Birthplace of Country Music, and Forrester’s continued dedication to the Carter Family Fold has brought the longtime tradition of celebrating old-time, bluegrass and country music in Scott County into the 21st century.
What a treasure Rita Forrester is to this region, as is the Fold, which admits any disabled person free of charge and holds shows each Saturday night from March through November.
For more information, visit carterfamilyfold.org.