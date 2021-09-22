Rewards in the cases of two Hawkins County residents, one a missing 5-year-old girl and the other a murdered 20-year-old woman, have been substantially increased in the hope that someone will come forward with information, which may be the only way they can be solved.
Summer Wells has been missing since June 15 from her home in the Beech Creek community of Rogersville. The reward for information has now surpassed $38,000.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they have received some 1,200 tips and that the case is not considered cold and remains active and ongoing.
Summer was last seen at her family’s home after her mother said the child came inside from gardening with her grandmother. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for her the next day. Summer’s parents, Donald Wells and Candus Bly, have said they believe their daughter was abducted. A search effort of the surrounding area turned up nothing.
Summer is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. At the time she went missing, she was wearing gray pants and a pink shirt.
Investigators have been looking for a red pickup, possibly a late 1990s Toyota, that may have been in the area on June 15 and 16 near where Summer was last seen.
Those wishing to donate to the reward fund can do so by visiting any Civis Bank branch and requesting to put money into the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account. Branches are located at 210 E. Main St., Rogersville; 150 S. Central Ave., Church Hill; and 161 Main St., Sneedville. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1 (800-TBI-FIND).
The family of Josephine Helmandollar, who was shot and killed in Kingsport last December, has doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
Helmandollar, 20, of Church Hill, and her friend Charles Seaton, 22, were shot in the late evening hours of Dec. 8 in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive. Helmandollar died from her wounds that day; Seaton succumbed 12 days later. Kingsport police are investigating, and though tips and rumors have been coming in, none have led to the arrest of a suspect.
The family offered a $5,000 reward earlier this year and has now more than doubled the reward to $10,500 for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved. Melissa Davis, Helmandollar’s mother, said the family hopes the increase will get somebody in the community to talk.
“Unfortunately, not a lot of information is coming in. Thankfully, it’s not turning into a cold case. It’s been nine months, and we’ve been worried it was going to go cold,” Davis said. “The police have reassured me that absolutely not. They keep getting leads and following up on leads. Somebody out there knows something, and they just need them to talk.”
Anyone with information can contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anonymous tips can be left via the “Citizen Feedback” form at kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police- department/contact-us.
A fundraiser for the family may be found at gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-josephine- helmendollar.
