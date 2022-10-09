Santa Train completes 77th run

Just several weeks ago we notified readers that for the third consecutive year, the Santa Train, one of the premier events in the Southeast, would not makes its traditional 119-mile run from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport.

Suddenly that decision has been reversed, and we’re delighted to join the chorus lauding CSX and other sponsors for bringing it back.

