Just several weeks ago we notified readers that for the third consecutive year, the Santa Train, one of the premier events in the Southeast, would not makes its traditional 119-mile run from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport.
Suddenly that decision has been reversed, and we’re delighted to join the chorus lauding CSX and other sponsors for bringing it back.
The Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19, making 14 stops in three states to deliver tons of clothing, food, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of children in one of the neediest parts of the country.
It had never missed a year since 1943 until the pandemic halted the train the past two years to help prevent the spread of COVID.
Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls had announced that rather than run the train, they would hold a drive-through gift distribution for the third year in a row.
However, an announcement was made via social media that the Santa Train will return to the tracks in November.
“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”
According to the post, the decision was made possible by feedback, community support and positive developments regarding staffing. Tucker said the company plans to use the Santa Train as a blueprint for other holiday trains.
“Going forward, our plan is to continue the event in Appalachia,” Tucker said. “The Santa Train means so much to so many, from the community to our employees. Our hope is to use the Santa Train tradition as a blueprint for community events and holiday trains in other parts of our network as well.”
At each of the stops, Santa tosses gifts and staples from the rear of the train while dozens of volunteers and guests fan out among the crowd to help ensure that all of the children get something. Parents are asked to stand back and allow children first opportunity at 5,000 gift backpacks to children ages 2 through 12.
“We’ve been working hard over the last few months to procure backpacks, toys and other accessories for distribution,” Tucker said. “We are thankful for each of our partners and look forward to working alongside them to spread cheer in Appalachia this holiday season.”
Due to the late decision, it may not be possible to line up a personality to accompany the train. But given the Santa Train’s reputation and the honor it affords, we would not be surprised to see a movie or entertainment star come forward.
The final decision to run the train, an expensive proposition of course, rested with the rail line, based in based in Jacksonville, Florida, and connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States.